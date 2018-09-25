Making Strides walks in the area

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks

Orland Park, Oct.7, 9 a.am. event; 7:30 a.m. registration.

Centennial Park, 10401 W. 153<sup>rd</sup> St., across from the Metra Train Station.

Contact: Jennifer Brauer, South <a href="mailto:SuburbanILStrides@cancer.org">SuburbanILStrides@cancer.org</a>

Or 1-708-633-7770.

Chicago, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. event; 8 a.m. registration.

Soldier Field Stadium Green

Contact: Erica Acosta or Deanne Brandon, <a href="mailto:ChicagoILStrides@cancer.org">ChicagoILStrides@cancer.org</a>

Or 1-312-960-2311.

Park Ridge, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. event: 7:30 a.m. registration.

Hodges Park, 101 S. Cortland Ave.

Contact: Marlie Pykelny, <a href="mailto:ParkRidgeILStrides@cancer.org">ParkRidgeILStrides@cancer.org</a>

Or 847-317-0209.

DuPage, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. event: 8 a.m. registration.

Cantigny Park, 15151 Winfield Rd.

Contact: Jennifer Brauer,

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will be walking with even more purpose this year.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks are held all over the country. The money raised has added up to a staggering $870 million since 1993. This year, Avon is joining forces with the American Cancer Society as a presenting sponsor, unifying two of the largest charitable forces fighting breast cancer. Previously, the two groups had separate events.

Kristen Kolwelter, a senior development manager with the American Cancer Society, heads up the walk in nearby Orland Park. That walk alone, she says, has a target of raising $165,000 — money that will go for cancer research, as well as the many education and patient services of the American Cancer Society.

She expects 3,000 participants in Orland Park. Across Illinois, as many as 40,000 may be participating, with an estimated 10,000 in Chicago.

About 10 percent of the participants, she says, are breast cancer survivors.

Kolwelter says the walks have gained in popularity over the years.

“It is a fantastic celebration of survivorship,” she says, “and also a way to remember those we have lost.”

The breast cancer walks are non-competitive. There is no prize for walking fast or for being the first across the finish line. And if a survivor, or anyone, needs to cut their participation short, that’s just fine.

Participants can expect complimentary refreshments. At Orland Park, there will also be Zumba, a photo booth and children’s activities.

The walks are free, but fundraising is encouraged. Participants who raise $1,000 or more are designated as member of the Grand Club. They will receive special gifts, including a tote for the occasion. Persons at the $2,500 level are pacesetters and receive gifts, along with the special jacket.

Participants, or just anyone, can support the American Cancer Society by going to the making strides website and purchasing American Cancer Society-labeled clothing.

The American Cancer Society encourages walkers to convert coins into bills or checks before turning in contributions.

They also emphasize that this is a diverse event. Survivors, friends, family, supporters and even children in strollers are welcome.

Walks are held rain or shine. Please dress appropriately. No pets, bikes or rollerblades for safety. Also, no tobacco. Strollers, wheelchairs and wagons are welcome.

There will be American Cancer Society literature available at the sites, helping to educate people on the appropriate time for a mammogram and breast self exams. About one out of every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in a lifetime. Since 1995 the survival rate for cancer has risen 35 percent. Survival is counted when cancer goes into remission.

Four out of five people will survive breast cancer. Early detection increases a person’s chances of survival.