NBC LAUNCHES 'NEW AMSTERDAM'; CBS GOES WITH FAMILIAR 'FBI'

Is there anything new in <strong>”New Amsterdam”</strong> (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14)? Based on the book “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital,” by Eric Manheimer, the NBC drama follows Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold, “The Blacklist”) as the indefatigable new medical director of the public institution known as “The Dam” to patients and ambulance drivers alike.

In a crowded pilot, Goodwin is seen shaking up every part of the massive institution, firing the entire cardiac surgery team, revolutionizing the lunch room and reining in the fetching Dr. Hana Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) because she’d rather be a fundraiser than a brilliant doctor.

Meanwhile, Goodwin seems to take a personal interest in every single patient in the massive facility, all the while stressing over the troubled pregnancy of his estranged wife and battling an annoying sore throat that (spoiler alert) may or may not be serious.

With so much focus on the crusading medical director, there’s hardly any time for frisky frolics between surgeons and nurses. There are a few moments of this, but they seem perfunctory.

Goodwin’s savior complex (he gives a damn about the “Dam”!) is matched by the series’ use of soaring architecture as a backdrop. In real life, the Bellevue facility that inspired this show is the product of centuries of piecemeal expansion. Its reputation as a gloomy structure is legendary. Scenes from the “The Godfather” were shot at Bellevue because director Francis Ford Coppola thought it looked ancient and rather scary. And that was nearly 50 years ago.

The folks behind “New Amsterdam” obviously thought we couldn’t handle gazing at a facility that looked like less than a billion bucks, or couldn’t follow a central character who wasn’t a two-dimensional superhero.

• BBC America begins a 13-day <strong>“Doctor Who”</strong> (5 a.m.) marathon to lead up to the arrival of the new Doctor (Jodie Whittaker).