Were good old days really so great?

Kankakee School District 111 is considering a ballot referendum which would ask voters to authorize funding for air conditioning in all of its schools.

As Daily Journal reporter John Dykstra reports in today’s edition, a poll question already has been placed on the school district website asking if air conditioning should be added. Those who have replied are overwhelmingly in favor of it.

But there will be opposition to it, too, and one look at the most recent social media posts will verify it. Much of the basic argument goes like this: “We didn’t have air conditioning when we were kids, and we survived.’’

That’s true, but what is less true is the idea everything was better in the good old days and we don’t need to change now.

We also used to do things such as travel in cars without fastened seat belts, eat unhealthy food items, such as liver, in great abundance, etc. Over time, we came to the recognition that these approaches were not the best and adjusted.

Maybe, air conditioning in all schools is not a feasible idea, especially since schools will dismiss early if it gets too hot and the $32 million price tag estimated to cool Kankakee schools is a sky-high cost.

But spare the good old days argument because the good old days weren’t necessarily better.

"Nostalgia is a file that removes the rough edges from the good old days.''

Doug Larson