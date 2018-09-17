'I Feel Bad' I'm giving it such a terrible review

A winner emerges on the season finale of <strong>”America’s Got Talent”</strong> (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG), still the most popular summer distraction.

NBC hopes viewers will stick around for the preview of its new comedy <strong>”I Feel Bad”</strong> (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., TV-14).

Based on the novel “I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything,” by Orli Auslander, the comedy stars Sarayu Blue (“Sons of Tucson”) as working mother Emet. Not only does Blue appear in about every scene of the first episode, she also is burdened with narrating the series and “explaining” everything. Nothing says a joke isn’t working like the need to explain. And Emet explains everything. All the time. Every day.

The show compounds a series of questionable comedy choices. When not raising three kids and stressing along with her overscheduled husband, David (Paul Adelstein), she works as some kind of designer/illustrator for a video game company. This puts her in a room full of cliched nerds who combine a complete lack of social skills with a certain clueless arrogance.

It doesn’t help that her first conversation with them involves her asking them if she’s sexually attractive. Not only does the notion of her being “doable” seem lifted straight from an Amy Schumer routine, it also plays awkwardly with the dismal subject of “Gamergate,” which involved real-life complaints of prevalent and often vicious sexual harassment in the gaming industry. Instead of rising to the level of topicality or dark humor, it settles for a rather “touching” denouement that probably will satisfy no one.

But at least her gaming job is a stab at the contemporary. The structure of “I Feel Bad” revolves around mother-daughter tensions, punctuated by spectacularly dated mother-in-law jokes. Emet’s Southern Asian parents, Sonny (Brian George) and Maya (Madhur Jaffrey), are a constant presence. Maya is the primary reason for the show’s title, and Emet feels even worse she’s passing along the same feelings to her own daughter.

Emet has a very pretty friend, Simone (Aisling Bea). She doesn’t say much, but what few words emerge are lilted by an accent either Irish or English. She appears to be eye candy. But for whom? I can’t imagine NBC thinks any male viewers are going to show up for “I Feel Bad.”

• The new series <strong>”The Amazing Human Body”</strong> (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) explores the process by which a human grows from a single cell to more than 37 trillion.