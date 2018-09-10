Wife is blindsided by news of husband's past romance

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> My husband, “Bill,” and I have been married happily for 22 years and have two very active, beautiful children. Our oldest daughter has been playing on a traveling soccer team for the past five years. Bill and I go all over the country to watch her play and have become very close to the head coach, “Marla,” and her family.

I recently learned through another parent Bill dated Marla for three years before we got married. This parent informed me the relationship between Bill and Marla was so serious they had discussed marriage.

When I heard it, I was very upset. I couldn’t understand why my husband would keep that information from me all this time. When I asked him, he said it was true, but he hadn’t felt it had been necessary to tell me.

Bill hasn’t always been the greatest communicator, but I think this has crossed the line. I feel I have been misled and lied to. He acted as if he never even had met her. It makes me wonder how many other secrets he’s hiding from me.

I’m having a hard time trusting him now, and I feel there’s something seriously wrong with our relationship. I also am uncomfortable around Marla and her family. I wonder if her husband knows about their relationship. Do I have the right to be upset about this situation? <strong>— Kept In The Dark</strong>

<strong>DEAR KEPT:</strong> You have the right to be upset — and angry — about the deception. If you want to know if Marla’s husband knows what went on between her and your husband, ask her. Perhaps she can fill you in on what else your husband “forgot” to mention.

Bill appears to have a large character flaw, and the two of you appear to have a serious communication problem. Before this damages your marriage further, you and Bill should schedule some sessions with a licensed marriage and family therapist. If he stonewalls or refuses to go with you, go without him.