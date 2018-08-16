The Wilmington Way: Retool, Refresh, Repeat

Teams with rich winning traditions go through a simple, three-step process year after year.

They retool, meaning new players come in and do their job at an exceptional level. They refresh, meaning they clear their minds of last season's success. And finally, they repeat, meaning they go out and dominate every Friday night until season's end.

That's what the Wilmington Wildcats have done for the past two and a half decades, and with another season looming ahead, it looks to add another layer to its successful tradition.

"It's definitely a process," Wilmington coach Jeff Reents said. "It all starts in the winter and works its way into summer camps then into practices. The way I look at it this year is that we're green in some spots. But as I look over the last four years of success, we've been fortunate to have seniors step up and I except nothing less from this group."

Wilmington's running attack is among the most lethal in the state of Illinois and is led by returning three-year starting running back Conner Dempsay.

Dempsay is coming off a campaign where he rushed for 1,539 yards and found the endzone a staggering 22 times, earning himself Class 3A first-team all-state honors. Now in his final season, Reents will count on Dempsay more than ever.

"He's been so great since we moved him up as a sophomore and I expect nothing but great things from him," Reents said. "Conner knows as well as anybody that he's the guy teams will key on when they play us. He's worked incredibly hard to maintain his production and get better. But more than anything, he's a great team player. Very happy he's on our side, that's for sure."

Also sharing running duties with Dempsay are Jake Rodawold, Sam Hafner and quarterback Keaton Hopwood, who is back for his junior season under center.

Wilmington's running game averaged over 340 yards per game, mainly because of the stout offensive line.

Only one starter from that line last season is back, which is senior Jesse Cox.

He becomes the leader and is tasked with getting other lineman such as Ethan White, Jarin Allen, Brendon Shirey, Jack Kettman, Hunter Doherty among others up to speed and ready for the bright lights.

As the first line of defense, Doherty, Devin Tjelle, Cam Harbor are tasked with penetrating and getting into the backfield.

While Cox returns to his linebacker position, he'll be joined by Kettman, Landon Flint and a rotation of Grant Imhof and Cameron Holman.

In the secondary, Dempsay and Rodawold return to their starting safety positions. Look for Hopwood and Antonio Tafoya along with Kyle Lewis, Derek Homerding and others on the islands as defensive backs.

Wilmington is coming off back-to-back 3A quarterfinal appearances, and while its happy about that success, it wants more. However, much like the past 22 years, Reents understands it's a marathon and not a sprint.

"Expectations are always the same, no matter who is wearing a Wilmington uniform," Reents said. "You go from Point A to Point B, and within that realm of nine games, we want to do well in the conference and see how well we can place ourselves if possible in the playoffs. We've been fortunate to be on this run and our kids understand how much work it takes to uphold the standard and it's something they don't take lightly."