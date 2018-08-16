New era ready for takeoff in Reed-Custer

For the fourth time this decade, Reed-Custer is under a new coaching staff.

Matt Fox coached the 2010-11 season, Nick Klein coached 2011-14 before Mark Wolf took over from 2014-17. Together, those three combined for a 12-60 record.

Now, the Comets are under former standout Gavin Johnston's watch as he aims to transform the alma mater from the bottom of the Interstate Eight to the top.

"We put in a brand-new system and threw everything, including the kitchen sink at the kids," Johnston said. "We didn't want to scale back and sell them short. We as a coaching staff said let's see how much information they can retain and see what they got.

"They've done a really nice job. Obviously, we have our days where we forget some things, but that's to be expected. Overall though, we're pretty happy about what we've put in."

Although it's a brand new system, varsity experience still counts for something and that's what the Comets have in senior signal caller Josh Loomis, who is coming off a junior campaign where he threw for 833 yards.

"He understands the speed of the game, which I believe will help him while dealing with a new system," Johnston said. "He's a three year starter who has a lot of confidence and belief in himself as I do in him. He's really grabbed the reigns of this offense and asking a lot of questions. All of that work is translating to him becoming a leader of this team and holding guys accountable."

Joining Loomis in the backfield is the duo of senior Nick Mitchell and junior Kaleb Knust.

On the outside, watch out for Rick Siegers, whom Johnston raved about for not only his commitment but his hands.

"He's really found his identity as a player this summer," Johnston said. "I'm not sure if he bought gold gloves or something, but he's caught everything thrown his way."

Alongside Siegers is A.J. Cherry, Dylan Calhoun, Blake Foster, Kyle Coster, Gage Stamm and many others for Loomis to target this season.

Up front offensively and defensively are guys such as Alex Heatter, Nick Kavanaugh, Matt Cotton, Bobby Moorman, Caleb LaGrange and others.

Ryan Shepard returns to his linebacker spot along with Knust as multiple year starters while a battle rages on to find who fills the other linebacker spot.

In the secondary, Cherry, Calhoun, Coster, Derick Emanuelson are among a few of the Comets that'll be flying around and looking for interceptions.

After averaging just 14.8 points offensively and giving up more than 35 points defensively, the Comets hope this year begins a turnaround in a winning direction.

But Johnston understands it's going to take some time.

"We want to set goals in terms of wins and losses, but that's not necessary for us," Johnston said. "Our goal is simple: continue progressing everyday. If it takes a little bit of time, then it takes a little bit of time. We want to get off to a good start, go 1-0 every week and continue to evaluate what areas we can get better at day after day."