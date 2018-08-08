I never thought I'd ever live to see another Hitler in my lifetime, but as every day goes by our so-called president does something or lies about something to make me feel like history is repeating itself.

It's not enough to make friends with our enemies and enemies of our friends all over the world, he then adds tariffs to the countries we trade with so high that they will stop importing our products, such as soybeans, in retaliation. Farmers cannot afford such a hit. We all need our farmers who grow our food and I'm not a farmer.

Locking up those children is such a cruel mistreatment of them. You say the Mexicans are criminals, well some of those you have mistreated may be some day because of what you have put them through. Too bad you were not locked up as a child instead of being fed with a silver spoon.

Also, why is it every other American wage earner has to file income taxes but you don’t? It's probably because you cheat and don't pay any taxes. You sure know how to spend the taxes everyone else has paid on such things as: flying on A.F.I to go to Florida and all your other places campaigning and vacationing not to mention the cost of security.

I just read in the paper you want to require everyone to have an I D. in order to buy groceries. Is that an idea from your friend Putin?

You say you are going to make America great again. Where have you been all these years IT"S ALWAYS BEEN GREAT. But if you keep this stuff up there won't be an AMERICA left. What will this country be if the politicians don’t wake up and do thier jobs instead of worring about how much they can put in thier pockets or the next election to be voted back into office to continue doing nothing for the people.

You have such a grandios opinion of yourself such as your "toll" numbers of the greatest president ever, even better than Abraham Lincoln, having the most people ever at his inauguration. Those are examples of fake news.