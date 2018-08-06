Hosting church spurs Eichers to finally trim out with wainscoting

Another busy week! Yesterday was a long day. Sister Emma and sons Jacob, 18, and Steven, 11, daughter Elizabeth with Abigail, and daughter Susan with Jennifer assisted us with our work.

Steven had his 11th birthday July 30. Son Kevin and Steven always enjoy spending time together. They both have muscular dystrophy, so they are limited with what they can do. Other children at that age don’t always want to take the time to play with someone who is slower at walking. It’s the age when others are active and want to run and play sports. So, most of the time, these two boys keep each other entertained at school, church, etc. Until I had handicapped children, I never thought so much about it, but once you are at this end of it, you really appreciate the people who are considerate of your children. It is hard for boys this age to sit back and watch the other boys running and playing games they can’t participate in. God helps us through our trials.

Yesterday, our back entrance was cleaned from top to bottom. Some kitchen cabinets also were cleaned out. I sure was glad for all that was done. Everyone who came to help had a breakfast of biscuits, sausage gravy, fried eggs, cheese, chocolate chip cookies, watermelon, coffee, milk and juice. For lunch, we had vegetable soup and hot dog sandwiches.

In the evening, my husband, Joe, sons Joseph and Kevin and I went to Menards to pick up our order of trim and wainscoting. Yes, we finally are getting our trim on. One year after another has slipped by since we moved into our new house. It seemed we always could use the money somewhere else, and that is still the case, but Joe said we need to get it done. It will look a lot better, I’m sure. We have the family coming to help us with it Saturday. Then, we have one more week after that to be ready to host church services.

Daughter Verena, 20, is disappointed to be out of a job again. Nephew Emanul shut down his woodworking shop where she was a secretary. She found some work suitable for her, and it was going so well for her. Again, we will trust God to lead the way. I sure am glad for her help with the cleaning, but I understand helping her mother doesn’t pay.

Last Friday, my sisters Verena and Susan spent the day here helping. They cleaned a lot of windows. They used white vinegar in water to wash them and used a cheese cloth towel to dry them. It made the windows nice and sparkly. Joe made grilled hamburgers and French fries for our supper before they left for home. I sure appreciate everyone’s help.

We were invited to a fish fry at neighbors Joas’ and Susan’s place last night but couldn’t attend, as we had to go to Menards.

I have pickles that need to be canned today. I also will make freezer pickles with them. For canning pickles, I use the recipe a lady in our church gave me. I will share the recipe with those of you who like canning your own pickles.

God bless!

<strong>Cucumbers, (sliced, enough for about 3 quarts, or double plus extra for 6-7 quarts)</strong>

<strong>2 cups white vinegar</strong>

<strong>3 cups white sugar</strong>

<strong>2 tablespoons canning and pickling salt</strong>

<strong>2 cups water</strong>

<strong>4 garlic cloves (per quart)</strong>

<strong>2 dill heads (per quart)</strong>

<strong>Pinch of alum (per quart)</strong>

Put sliced cucumbers, garlic, dill and alum in jars. Heat vinegar, sugar, salt and water together, then pour over pickles. Cold pack according to your guide for water bath canning. Makes 3 quarts.