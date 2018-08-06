Five interesting facts about Jamaica

Independence day anniversary

Jamaica gained its independence from Great Britain on Aug. 6, 1962, or 56 years ago today.

A faithful land

The country has more churches per square mile than any other country in the world.

A top tourist attraction

Jamaica has been consistently ranked as one of the top five tourist destinations in the world for many years.

Flag stands for something

The colors of the Jamaican flag represent the following: Black stands for hardships, green stands for hope and agriculture, and yellow represents the wealth and beauty of the sun.

Only lunch is light

Jamaicans eat very large breakfasts, tiny lunches and huge dinners.