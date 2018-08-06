Five interesting facts about Jamaica

Independence day anniversary
Jamaica gained its independence from Great Britain on Aug. 6, 1962, or 56 years ago today.
A faithful land
The country has more churches per square mile than any other country in the world.
A top tourist attraction
Jamaica has been consistently ranked as one of the top five tourist destinations in the world for many years.
Flag stands for something
The colors of the Jamaican flag represent the following: Black stands for hardships, green stands for hope and agriculture, and yellow represents the wealth and beauty of the sun.
Only lunch is light
Jamaicans eat very large breakfasts, tiny lunches and huge dinners.