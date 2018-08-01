Angry Designs

One of my recent columns addressed the ongoing trend among vehicle designers of creating “aggressive-looking” cars and SUVS, and hyping that aspect of the design. It’s an approach that has not only become pathetically predictable, it could even be triggering some “mine’s-tougher-than-yours” attitude on the roads, some folks postulate. The column prompted a lot of feedback. I’m sharing a few of these readers’ observations.

Here’s what one wrote. “I live in Spokane and just read your column titled ‘Mean Machines’ in the Spokesman-Review. How ironic that right next to that is an article (including front-end photo) of the Infiniti QX80. Could you ask for a more sinister-looking vehicle? I never realized this design idea was so prevalent in SUVs. I’m 67 and long for the days of identifiable style in autos. I am so bored with what we have to look at now.”

And another: “Thanks for putting into words something I’ve been thinking for a long time. I hate this trend. I want it to end.”

And this: “From your lips (keyboard) to God’s ears (or at least to carmakers’ ears), I wish. I believe we’ll look back on this time as the most uncreative, most replicative and most aggression-provoking era in car design. If it’s true that designers take their inspiration from many facets of society and the environment, I think they’re all bellying up together at the same stagnant, stinking watering hole, and they want to punch someone. Cheer up and lighten up, boys. Try some curvy, softer lines.”

And, finally, this: “I can almost see the testosterone amp up when my 32-year-son sidles up to his fierce-looking 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited (which Jeep purposely and loudly made more aggressive looking with those narrow sloping headlights and all). When he drives my not at all aggressive-looking 3-year-old VW Tiguan, he’s a different person (one any mother would love to ride with). Can a vehicle change a person’s personality? I doubt it. But we know various things can evoke certain emotions, and a thing like the look of a car can bring many things to the surface. Call me crazy if you want. I believe it. Trying looking at a VW Beetle coming at you and not smiling.”

So, take that, carmakers.