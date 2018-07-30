Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman craft 'Making It'

The new craft competition series <strong>”Making It”</strong> (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) won’t reinvent the DIY genre. But it offers a glance at the blending of reality television and comedy.

Among the latest of such hybrids, Netflix’s “Nailed It” sends up the delusional world of perfectionist baking. With “Making It,” former “Parks & Recreation” stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host and co-produce a showcase for America’s “makers,” a loosely defined world of self-expression. The show takes a very supportive and affectionate look at the world of do-it-yourself, homemade, hobby-produced artifacts. Offerman has made no secret of his love of woodworking, writing the best-selling 2016 book “Good, Clean Fun” about his craft.

Poehler and Offerman don’t exactly reproduce their “Parks” characters, but neither do they abandon them. Not unlike Leslie Knope, Poehler plays the talentless enthusiast, gushing about every contestant’s idea and execution. Offerman presents a rather decaffeinated version of his Ron Swanson character. Clad in plaid, he’s glib and given to wordplay.

The problem with this approach is nobody seems in charge of the proceedings. It lacks the Teutonic whip-cracking of “Project Runway’s” Heidi Klum or the avuncular expertise of that series’ Tim Gunn. The hosts’ hands-off approach only accentuates the general lack of focus.

Things pick up a bit when author and window designer extraordinaire Simon Doonan and Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson show up to evaluate final efforts.