Say no to taxpayer-funded sympathy

Flower edit

If you’re broke, you look at saving every possible dime.

So Kankakee County would do the right thing if it axes spending on flower arrangements for funerals and hospitalizations. Ditto for the idea of using taxpayer funds to buys savings bonds for newborns.

Savings Bonds, of course, are a patriotic type of investment. You are loaning the government some money — and they need it. However, bonds are no longer available in a certificate form. They are electronic. This was an extraordinary benefit, funded by the taxpayers. Our guess is that few, if any, private businesses offer this benefit.

Now a lot of firms and groups have “flower funds.” If some cases, businesses do pay. In some cases, though, the employees chip in on an annual basis. Our own experience is that the dispensing of the funds can be, well, irregular. Unless there is a hard and fast rule about who is eligible, some deaths can get overlooked.

Our guess is that interest in such funds is fading. Families are smaller than they used to be. The definition about what constitutes a family has also expanded. One would hope everyone errs on the side of generosity — but that doesn’t always happen.

Meanwhile, this is not an area where taxpayer funds should be spent. If it becomes a voluntary fund, OK. It would also be appropriate for one’s supervisor to send a card or arrangement, but we doubt every taxpayer in the county ought to pay.