2018 Chicago Bears Training Camp Schedule

<strong>JULY</strong>

Saturday, July 21

8:15 a.m. practice

Defensive back Prince Amukamara and running back Jordan Howard will be available to the media at the podium following practice

Sunday, July 22

8:15 a.m. practice (first padded practice)

Defensive back Eddie Jackson and running back Tarik Cohen will be available to the media at the podium following practice

Monday, July 23

8:15 a.m. practice

Defensive back Adrian Amos and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel will be available to the media at the podium following practice

Tuesday, July 24

9:15 a.m. practice (closed to public)

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and tight end Trey Burton will be available to the media at the podium following practice

Wednesday, July 25

OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY

Thursday, July 26

8:15 a.m. practice

Defensive back Kyle Fuller and wide receiver Allen Robinson will be available to the media at the podium following practice

Friday, July 27

8:15 a.m. practice

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will be available to the media at the podium following practice; defensive player TBD

*Family Weekend

Saturday, July 28

8:15 a.m. practice

Podium players TBD

*Back to School Fair & Family Weekend

Sunday, July 29

OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY

Monday, July 30

8:15 a.m. practice

Podium players TBD

Offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich will be available to the media after practice

*Military Appreciation

Tuesday, July 31

9:15 a.m. practice (closed to public)

Podium players TBD

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will be available to the media after practice

<strong>AUGUST</strong>

Wednesday, August 1

NO AVAILABILITY

Thursday, August 2

Bears vs. Ravens (HOF Game)

Friday, August 3

OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY

Saturday, August 4

8:15 a.m. practice

Podium players TBD

*Blue & Orange Weekend

Sunday, August 5

8:15 a.m. practice

Podium players TBD

Offensive assistants will be available to the media; Time TBD

*Blue & Orange Weekend

Monday, August 6

8:15 a.m. practice

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will be available to the media at the podium following practice; defensive player TBD

Defensive assistants will be available to the media; Time TBD

Tuesday, August 7

9:15 a.m. practice (closed to public)

Podium players TBD

Wednesday, August 8

NO AVAILABILITY

Thursday, August 9

Bears at Bengals (First preseason game)

Friday, August 10

OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY

Saturday, August 11

7:10 p.m. practice at Ward Field/Final Open Practice

Ward Field gates will be open from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Podium players TBD

*Fan Appreciation Night & fireworks

Sunday, August 12

12:10 p.m. practice (closed to public)

Podium players TBD

Monday, August 13

OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY