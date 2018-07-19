Getting a child ready for kindergarten

Kindergarten for back to school

For one group of students this year will not be back to school.

It will be the start of school.

The students in question will be those who head out to kindergarten. Jackie Hammond is a veteran kindergarten teacher. She taught reading for two years in Kankakee public schools and has spent the last 13 years teaching kindergarten in Bourbonnais schools. Bourbonnais now has kindergarten at three different buildings. Hammond’s assignment is at Shabbona.

Her advice to parents is to concentrate on social skills. Academics are important, of course. But if the students arrive with the social skills, the teachers can get them up on academics.

But, she adds, academic and social skills go together like “peanut butter and jelly.”

Dress the new student in clothes they will be able to play in. Make sure they get plenty of sleep — “way more than eight hours, maybe nine or 10.”

Hammond has a rest time in kindergarten and a general rule that if a child is tired enough to fall asleep — let them sleep.

Whenever your school has an open house or a “meet and greet,” Hammond says parents should take advantage, go in and meet the teacher. It is vital that the teacher know about any peanut allergies or asthma, but “no detail is too small to explain to the teacher.”

Social skills can be a challenge. More and more children come from smaller families. Because of the cost of daycare and pre-school, youths may arrive without previous “school’ experience.

The ideas of sharing, taking turns, being polite, holding a conversation and playing with others can be a challenge if a child has not been exposed to them.

Hammond also advises that incoming kindergarten students be able to use the bathroom independently and wash their hands without being reminded. They should also be able to put on and take off coats and shoes.

The new kindergarteners ought to be able to communicate their needs by speaking in sentences and should listen to the teacher. A positive attitude about the entire experience helps.

Detaching from the parent on that first day of school can be hard — especially for boys, Hammond says. It can be an issue for moms, too, she says, especially with an only child. “They don’t know what to expect,” she adds.

<strong>Academic skills</strong>

When it comes to language, Hammond has a list of what children should know and do. Use complete sentences. Follow two-step directions, as in “Take off your coat and put it away.” Children should understand basics like top and bottom, and big and little.

When it comes to teaching the ideas of following directions and taking turns, Hammond recommends games for children, including old standards like “Chutes and Ladders” and “Candyland.” Playing an isolated videogame in your hands is not the same thing.

Hammond says the kindergarten is the new first grade. While 99 percent of kindergartners arrive as non-readers, they will be expected to read by the end of the school year.

She advises the following skills to get students ready to read. They should be able to read large signs. Point them out as you drive — “Jewel,” “Kroger” and “Meijer.” They should know the letters in their name and be able to recognize it in print. Children should know how books work. That means holding the book right-side up, and turning the pages, one at a time, from front to back.

Knowing the letters and what the letters sound like helps — B for banana. They should be able to listen closely enough to a story to be able to explain it and to be able to figure out what is likely to come next. Reading to a child will build this skill.

To get ready for writing, children should be able to hold a pencil or crayon. It helps if they are able to write their name. When a child draws a picture, they ought to be able to explain the idea behind the photo.

In math, Hammond says a child should know what numbers mean. A four means, for example, four apples. A child should be able to add and subtract small sums (the numbers below five).

Hammond hopes a child can count out loud to 30 and identify the numerals for 10 and less. The concepts of more and less are important, along with basic colors and basic shapes (circle, square, rectangle, triangle).

She encourages parents to read to their children and to listen to them. The reading can be anything from a classic to Mother Goose.

“You can’t expect a child to listen to you,” she says, “unless you listen to them.” Eye contact conveys the idea that you are listening. Praise the child. Criticism will discourage a child from trying things. Fields trips to the beach, to parks and to zoos are all positive.

Hammond tells parents that there may be a big difference between a child who turned 5 in September 2017 and one who will be 5 in August, 2018, but both will be in the same kindergarten class.