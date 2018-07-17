Short-dated printable coupons concern shopper

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> Something has happened to a coupon printing website I use to print coupons for laundry detergent and cleaning products. I went to print some new coupons and saw a new message on the screen: “Please note that upon printing, you will have one day to redeem this coupon.”

I don’t like this at all. Now, I have to worry about whether or not a printable coupon will still be available on the day I want to print it. Then, when I do, I have to go to the store the next day or the coupon expires. What do you think of this? <strong>— Laurie K.</strong>

Similar to you, I recently became aware of this same issue when I went to print a detergent coupon from the parent company of the brand I was interested in buying. Indeed, the coupon’s expiration date gave me just one day to take it to the store and redeem it. At the moment, these one-day-expiration coupons are limited to one manufacturer’s website, but I would not be terribly surprised if we see other brands follow suit at some point.

During the past few years, manufacturers have ramped up their efforts to fight coupon fraud, and it might surprise you to learn there is a sort of underground enterprise in selling printable coupons online. Sellers run software to print and save digital copies of the printable coupons, then email them to buyers for a fee. The number of prints in any coupon campaign is a finite one, and these sellers affect the total number of coupons available for people such as you and me when they use specialized software to beat the two-print maximums on many printable offers. With these methods, one reseller can be responsible for draining thousands of potential prints from a coupon’s availability, and once that printable coupon no longer is available, they’re able to command a higher price for the printable coupons they’ve acquired.

So, what’s a manufacturer to do? We already have seen many manufacturers shorten their expiration date windows in order to reduce the time coupon resellers can clip, sell and physically mail coupons to buyers around the country. Sellers of printable coupons can distribute them much more quickly, as they save the entire image as a printable graphic and then email it to a buyer. By creating one-day expiration dates on printable coupons, this particular manufacturer has dramatically reduced the probability their printable coupons will be sold. With such a limited timeframe, the only people one-day coupons will be of value to are those who intend to go to the store today or tomorrow.

I do understand how frustrating a change such as this can be. I often print high-value coupon offers when I see them and then wait to match them up to a good sale before they expire. Fortunately, for now, this practice of one-day expiration dates is limited to one parent company and the brands under their banner. That said, the coupon industry is ever-changing, and sometimes when one manufacturer makes a change to its promotions, other competitors follow suit.

Here’s a bright spot, though: If you get your coupons from the newspaper each week, the expiration dates are significantly longer than one day. While I do see occasional one- and two-week offers in the coupon inserts, the majority of the offers have expiration dates of 30 days out or greater. While there are certainly many different forms of electronic coupons and offers available, the majority of the coupon offers consumers redeem are still the ones you find in the weekly paper.

More than 90 percent of coupon offers for consumer packaged goods are distributed via newspaper free-standing coupon inserts, so if you’re using and redeeming these, you also are taking advantage of offers that give you more time to plan your shopping trips before those valuable coupons expire.