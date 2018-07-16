Why buy when you can borrow for free?

My adult children are big on borrowing stuff from their parents. And from time to time, they (you know who you are, son) might fail to mention having borrowed something such as a Milwaukee Sawzall Reciprocating Saw in its big, bright red case, prompting that son’s father to assume said tool had been stolen after searching the garage high and low for it on a day he had an urgent need for it, further prompting said father to reluctantly make a trip to Home Depot to buy a replacement.

This little blast from my past illustrates, in an odd way, how not everyone needs to own the same things. My husband uses his Sawzall frequently. But Jeremy? Hardly ever. Harold needs to own this tool. Jeremy is better off borrowing. (All is forgiven, by the way.)

A story in Time magazine, “Finally, an App That Lets You Borrow a Corgi,” made me smile. Seems you now can borrow a dog (and in this case, “borrow” means renting by the hour) if you can’t afford one, don’t have room for one, lack the commitment to own one or want to take a particular breed for a test-drive as part of the decision-making process.

Many public libraries are becoming a fantastic source for borrowing unusual items you might need only once per year or even less frequently.

The Ann Arbor District Library, in Ann Arbor, Mich., offers a lot of unusual stuff for lending to its patrons. AADL lendables include art prints ready for hanging, Sizzix Big Shot die-cutting kits, Book Clubs to Go for kids and adults (10 copies of the featured book; a DVD to go with, if available; a resource folder with summaries, reviews and discussion questions), games of every imaginable size and type, home tools, music tools (unusual and fun musical instruments), science tools — the kind that help students do cool science projects — and a variety of telescopes.

The Marvin Memorial Library in Shelby, Ohio, lends its vast collection of character cake pans. With a library card, a patron can borrow a pan for one full week at no charge. That should be plenty of time to have a couple of practice runs for the best birthday cake ever — and keep the $25 it would cost to own (and store) a cake pan you might never use again.

Arizona’s Pima County Public Library has seeds for hundreds of types of vegetables, herbs and flowers patrons can take home and plant in their gardens. You can’t return them like books, of course, but the library encourages borrowers to save and donate seeds from their grown plants.

The Oakland Public Library in Oakland, Calif., has a variety of carpentry, masonry, plumbing, electrical and landscaping tools to lend out, including — you guessed it — a Milwaukee Sawzall Reciprocating Saw in a big, bright red case.

Need something for a while but not forever? Find a way to borrow it!