Not now, but soon perhaps

Kankakee County Board Chair Andy Wheeler and Kankakee County Auditor Jake Lee are locked in an argument.

It revolves around some accounts that needed to be reconciled. It is one of those “he said-she said” arguments married couples can have. “You said you would do it.” No, I didn’t.”

In essence, Lee says that his office does not have the manpower to do the job. We’ll take him at his word. Never having reconciled that official set of accounts, we do not really know how much work it would take.

But here’s the rub.

First, Kankakee County government has been financially strapped in recent years. Cuts have had to be made. Lee’s office is not the only one that could use a hand.

Second, it would seem that checking accounts is exactly what the auditor is supposed to do. If the numbers need checking, who better to ask than the auditor?

Third, many county offices need help. The Kankakee County Sheriff could us more deputies. But the fact that he needs more does not relieve him of the duty to do the best with what he has.

This is true of all the other offices. If the number of court cases rises, the circuit clerk still needs to get them filed. If the number of home sales climb, the recorder still needs to get them on the books. If the number of suspicious deaths rises (as it has with opioid use), the coroner must still investigate. The county clerk must still register all who are entitled to vote. They cannot be turned away because of a time crunch.

We want the auditor to be checking the numbers. The best answer may be, we can’t get to it today, but we’ll do it as soon as we can.