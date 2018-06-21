IDNR funding improved

Daily Journal staff report

The Illinois Environmental Council reports the Illinois Fiscal 2019 budget has broken “a long trend of cuts and unspent appropriations” for natural resources, with an “especially heartening” 6.7 percent increase for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

A highlight is $37 million match for the federal Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, which provides money for “farmers to enter important acres into conservation.”

“Illinois has not used this program since 2006,” IEC noted. “Depending on the match rate in the still-pending (federal) Farm Bill, Illinois could see up to $160 million in federal match funding from our $37 million contribution.

“This popular program will provide new habitat, filter nutrient pollution through buffers to rivers and streams and protect Illinois’ soil health. And while it will take time to build this program back up, it is a welcome surprise.”

The state budget increase also includes $29 million for land acquisition, stewardship and open space preservation in Fiscal Year ’19 and re-appropriation of $27.6 million re-appropriation of Fiscal ’18 of the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development program funding park infrastructure, $29.3 million from the Natural Areas Acquisition Fund. Also, $1 million for the land trust stewardship program passed last year, $500,000 of the Wildlife Preservation Fund for small habitat grants and $32 million from Open Lands Trust were appropriated.

Fish and Wildlife federal funding for outdoor recreation and $4 million of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding from the federal government were fully appropriated. Previous budgets did not appropriate this funding and left its further award to Illinois at risk.

Capital improvements at state parks — $62 million in total was appropriated for capital improvements at state parks. Maybe a pittance for completing the improvements for Potawatomi Campground in Kankakee River State Park is included. Money for fixing the water well at Chippewa Campground already is funded.

Also, $20 million was included for bike paths, and $2.6 million for the Recreational Trails Program also will assist outdoor recreation.

Protection of water resources — $32 million was allocated for the repair and removal of dams in Illinois waterways.

The budget also includes funding for 20 new conservation police officers and level funding for the Illinois State Museum, Dixon Mounds and Lockport museums.