At A Glance: June 21, 2018

Music in the park

Free Music in the Park begins at 6 p.m. June 28 at Momence’s Island Park with Luis Barrera opening the summer season, performing in English and Spanish.

Other 6 p.m. Music in the Park dates will be July 14 — Ken Carroll and the Valley 23 Band; July 26 — VERN ‘N VERN; Aug. 30 — Mick Porter.

Sept. 15 brings a festival with live bands and DJs, dance demonstrations, dancing horses, games and food vendors from noon to 7 p.m. For more information, check the Momence Park District website at momenceparkdistrict.org, or call 815-472-2670 if you would like to participate or sponsor a portion of this unique event.Native plant garden

Dargan Park, 732 E. Madison St., Pontiac, features a native plant garden maintained by the U of I Extension master gardeners of Livingston County to show visitors how impressive these historic Illinois gems can be in the landscape.

The park also features great statues, the master gardeners note.

Native plant group

Kankakee Torrent Chapter of the Illinois Native Plant Society will have its next meeting at Camp Shaw-wa-nas-see July 2. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m., with a pre-meeting hike around the grounds, starting at 5:30. All are welcome. For more information, call Floyd Catchpole at 815-603-5190.Lake Renwick birding

A free bird-viewing event for all ages will be held at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery, off U.S. Route 30 in Plainfield, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The preserve offers dazzling spectacles of nesting herons, egrets and cormorants, resident bald eagles and other birds. Because the preserve has controlled access during nesting season to minimize disturbances to nesting birds, the only way to view these creatures during this time of year is to attend a viewing program.

Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. Spotting scopes and a limited number of loaner binoculars are available for use. Bringing your own binoculars or spotting scope is recommended.

Park in the Renwick Road lot, and do not bring dogs or bicycles. Registration is not required.

The viewing platform is accessible via a crushed limestone trail over uneven terrain. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service to participate in this program should submit a request online no later than 48 hours before the program. Call 815-886-467.Intermediate paddling

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will sponsor an intermediate paddling events at Lake Chaminwood Preserve on Shepley Road, Minooka, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. June 29. The event costs $20 per person, and paddlers 12-17 must be accompanied by an adult. Two sessions are available: 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The natural surface launch area is accessible by a paved trail from the parking lot. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service to participate in this program should mention their request when registering, or submit a request online no later than 48 hours before the program.

Call 815-722-9470 to register or for more information.

Rock the Woods

Jam to some tunes, grab a bite to eat and chill out at a Rock the Woods event at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, north of Beecher from 6 to 9 p.m. June 29.

The band will be Billy Croft & the 5-Alarm, one of the top country music bands in the Chicagoland area. Food trucks will be on hand.