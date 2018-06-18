Open road calls to husband, but wife is happy at home

But wife wants to stay home

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> My wife and I have been married for 42 years. For the most part, we have had a good marriage. We raised two children, are helping to raise three grandchildren and still enjoy each other’s company.

I am retiring shortly and looking forward to enjoying it. For years, I have anticipated being free to travel the country and see things I didn’t have the time to see when I was employed. The problem is, I like the idea of seeing the country via road trip. My wife says she’s a “homebody” and doesn’t want to be “stuck in the car” for a week.

Several friends have suggested I should take my road trips without my wife. I don’t really want to do that, and she said if I did, she would feel deserted. How can I be a good husband and spend time with my wife and not feel cheated out of something I have wanted to do for so long? <strong>— Headed For The Open Road</strong>

<strong>DEAR HEADED:</strong> I can’t help thinking about how many widows would give anything to share an adventure such as that with their husband. I also don’t think leaving one’s spouse for a week qualifies as desertion. Many husbands and wives do it regularly to conduct their business. Perhaps if you return from one of your excursions with tales of how beautiful and interesting the road trip was, it will pique her interest.

P.S. If the problem is your vehicle is too small, have you considered renting something larger to give your wife more room to stretch out?