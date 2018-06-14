Glance outdoors2

Birds & butterflies

On Saturday, June 23, Matt Beatty of Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society, will lead a birding from 8-10 a.m. at Kankakee Sands in Indiana.

Then from 10a.m-noon, join John Henry Drake of The Nature Conservancy for a butterfly hike.

For both activities, meet at The Kankakee Sands Office located at 3294 N.U.S. Route 41, north of Morrocco. RSVP required to Matthew Beatty at mbeatty233@gmail.com or (574) 3223-1023.

Art & Nature

Find your muse and get your creative juices flowing during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s third annual “Arts & Nature on the River” event set for noon-4 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, McKinley Woods-Kerry Sheridan Grove at Channahon.

The event will allow visitors to watch, listen or participate in a wide variety of musical, visual and performing arts in a fresh way.

Activities will include folk singing, rock music, Klezmer music, storytelling, painting, photography, bonsai sculpting, silverpoint art, rock balancing and more.

A special feature will be a sneak preview of the quilt exhibit “Inspired by the National Parks,” which will open simultaneously at four park district centers on July 17, celebrating the centennial of the national parks.

“Arts & Nature” is free and registration is not required. The event also is an environmentally sensitive “unplugged” affair. Visitors can bike or hike in via the I&M Canal State Trail. Bicycle parking will be available. Bring a refillable water bottle you can replenish at on-site water stations. Carpooling is encouraged.

Leave pets at home. The trail loop will be limited to foot traffic. Strollers and accessibility aids will be allowed. The event will take place rain or shine.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Mowing for monarchs

As concerns for declining pollinator species continue to buzz, the Illinois Department of Transportation is continuing its seasonal suspension of roadside mowing to encourage the growth of pollinator-friendly plants.

The updated mowing routine, which began last May, has been resumed. It helps to reestablish plants and roadside wildflowers that provide habitat for birds and that are food sources for bees and other insects native to Illinois, including the official state insect, the monarch butterfly.

The new mowing policy adjusted mowing frequency and timing as well as limiting the use of herbicides on state rights of way. The untouched vegetation encourages the growth of milkweed, the only food source for monarch caterpillars.

Designated the official state insect in 1974, the monarch butterfly population has declined 80 percent in the past 10 years.

The state has several other initiatives to benefit pollinators, including Department of Natural Resources’ Mason State Tree Nursery’s program to disperse more than 7,000 seed packets containing milkweed and other local native flower species.

Last year, 24 monarch “way stations” were registered in state by the Monarch Watch organization and 20 more are planned this season. In 2018, IDOT was awarded “Conservation Partner of the Year” by Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever for its efforts.

To learn more, visit IDOT’s monarch page.

New trail link opens

The Forest Preserve District of Will County had announced the opening of a newly-constructed section of the DuPage River Trail that connects its Whalon Lake preserve at Naperville to the Green Valley Forest Preserve in DuPage County.

The new trail is just 1.25 miles long, it is “not only a small link here for the Will County Forest Preserve, it’s a big link to the rest of the trails that are available in Illinois,” said Mary Lou Wehrli, a DuPage County Forest Preserve commissioner.

More locally, the Whalon Lake trail takes trail users off busy streets and highways of Bolingbrook and Naperville and connects through the Green Valley preserve to the West Branch DuPage River Trail, which runs 11 miles through downtown Naperville to Blackwell Forest Preserve, he added.

The project was a collaboration between the two forest preserve districts and Elmhurst-Chicago Stone Company, which operates a quarry adjacent to Whalon Lake. The firm, which has been a partner with the Will County district for 25 years, “constructed and paid for most of the new trail segment in exchange for getting permission to build a floodwater diversion channel in Whalon Lake preserve,” said Rich Schultz, CEO of the Will County district.

For more information on Will County forest preserves and trails, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Mazon Creek fossils

A Mazon Creek Fossil Tour will be offered Aug. 18-19 as a unique opportunity to learn about the environment, ecosystems, and climate of Northern Illinois as it was 300 million years ago by collecting fossil specimens at the Mazon Fossil Beds.

The adventure begins with a hayride to the original site of the discoveries along the Mazon Creek as it was in the mid-1800s and the opportunity to collect the unique concretions such as ferns and horsetails.

Bring a bucket, rock hammer, shoes to wear in the creek, and casual clothing. Everyone will have specimens to take home to remember the day.

Afterward, more fun is to be had with cocktails and al fresco dining to celebrate your finds.

All proceeds will go to the Canal Corridor Association to help preserve I & M Canal history, protect its environment, and create tourism.

For more information call 815-220-1848, ext. 1838.

I&M Canal boats

Climb aboard a replica 19th century mule-pulled canal boat and ride the route Abraham Lincoln traveled on the Illinois and Michigan Canal, which he helped create as an Illinois legislator.

Your guides, dressed as a canal era crew, will take you back in time to life on the American frontier and the Illinois Prairie. Meet mules Moe and Larry, and learn how horses and mules pulled passengers and cargo between Chicago and LaSalle.

Group tours and private rentals are also available, call 815-220-1848 for more information.

Rock the Woods

Jam to some tunes, grab a bite to eat and chill out at a “Rock the Woods” event at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, north of Beecher, 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 29.

The band will be Billy Croft & the 5-Alarm, one of the top country music bands in the Chicagoland area. Food trucks will be on hand.