The growth of crass and offensive humor

Humor edit

Comedienne Roseanne Barr’s show “Roseanne” was canceled by ABC after Barr made comments that were both offensive and racist about Valerie Jarrett. Jarrett was a key advisor to President Barack Obama during his administration.

Barr offered up excuses. She was under the influence of sleeping pills. The pill manufacturer noted that racism was not a side effect of their product.

One need not feel sorry for Barr, though you can sympathize for the many other people, everyone from stagehands to makeup artists to accountants, who have either lost their jobs or who must now look for new ones. A bad captain can sink a ship — and others drown.

One group not to feel sorry for are the executives at ABC. Barr had a long history of offensive acts and comments. If the last went over the line, it was not the first.

Over at TBS, comedienne Samantha Bee apologized after using a crude four-letter word to describe Ivanka Trump.

Humor is, of course, a difficult topic. It is tough to write. Offensive racist humor is not new. It has been with us since the days of Amos ‘n’ Andy. Political humor is not new. It has been with us since the days of Will Rogers. But there is a crudity to the latest incidents that should make decent folks cringe.

Boundaries do change. “The Honeymooners” had a running joke where Ralph Kramden threatened to hit his wife. Not funny anymore, if it ever was. There was an entire range of ‘50s humor that revolved around getting intoxicated. Not so funny anymore either.

There is, fortunately, a gentle strain in American comedy, where one makes fun of themselves, rather than others. Bob Hope, Lucille Ball and Red Skelton were all masters at that. You laughed with them and sympathized with them.

Humor tells us something about the person who tells the “joke.” It also tells us something of the audience that listens.