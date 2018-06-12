It’s becoming a smartphone world, but what if you don’t have one?

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> I am not the only one with frustrations and anger when it comes to advertising and coupons. Also, of significance, I do not have a cellphone. Yes, you read that correctly.

So, you can imagine my dismay when I went to the cashier to check out, and the cashier rang up an item for full price when I specifically bought the item with the idea in mind the item was priced at 15 percent off. That’s what the store’s sign appeared to me to say. When I questioned the cashier, she said the sale price was only effective if I used my cellphone to scan the item.

I explained to her I do not have a cellphone. She looked at me as if she had encountered someone from the Stone Age. After she composed herself, she said it was just store policy. I paid the full price, but I was fuming angry.

I feel as though this type of advertising is deceitful and not fair to those of us who, for whatever reason, do not have a cellphone. <strong>— Meredith W.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> Why do so many stores have online coupons that require you to use your smartphone now? I have a cellphone but have no intention of signing up for a data plan. I view that as having to pay for coupons. I do not know why stores are focusing on what I believe must be a small percentage of shoppers with smartphones versus making discounts available to every one of their shoppers. <strong>— Ernie C.</strong>

I don’t believe stores are restricting discounts to smartphone users intentionally. On the contrary, the number of people with smartphones has reached a majority, and advertisers are opting to reach people where many of them are at these days: Right in the palms of their hands.

According to Zenith Media, smartphone saturation is near 70 percent in North America. About 7 in 10 people have a smartphone, and this number continues to grow. (In parts of Europe and Asia, smartphone ownership exceeds 90 percent of the population.) Along with that, mobile devices such as smartphones now are the primary way people access the internet. At least 73 percent of all time spent on the internet is via smartphones.

Additionally, Zenith Media estimates 59 percent of all advertising will be directed to mobile devices in 2018. Consider the many forms of advertising available to realize how monumental this is — mobile is receiving more dollars than television, radio, print, in-store signage and even traditional web banner ads aimed at desktop computers.

With so many eyes on mobile devices, it’s easier to understand why marketers are focusing on capturing the interest of smartphone-enabled shoppers. As I’m someone who wants to take advantage of all coupon offers available to me, I do use stores’ smartphone apps to load electronic coupons in store, as well as using many traditional, paper coupons.

If you’re without a smartphone, it’s understandable you might feel as though there’s a party going on without you. However, depending on your store, you still might be able to take advantage of some of these offers. Quite a few retailers offer the same coupon discounts within the stores’ own websites, allowing you to load and redeem these offers without a smartphone. If you have a smartphone without a data plan, you might be able to load and use these offers by connecting to a free Wi-Fi connection in store, as many retailers offer free Wi-Fi while shopping.

Additionally, if you don’t want to jump into the smartphone world, you also could consider getting a tablet. These handheld computers aren’t terribly larger than phones, and they can run many of the same coupon and store apps a smartphone can. Tablets use Wi-Fi to connect to the internet, and they can be a cost-effective way of wading into the world of apps without being saddled with a monthly access fee.