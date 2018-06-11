7 make-your-own mixes you asked for

They’re convenient and tasty, but the high cost of your favorite prepared mixes and spice blends can be enough to make you choke right there in the supermarket!

In less time than it takes you to run to the market to pick up a box of Bisquick or a few packets of Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing Mix, you can make it yourself and save a bundle in the process.

Here for your mixing pleasure are seven copycat recipes most requested by readers during the past few months. Whether you requested it or not, I’m certain you’re going to enjoy them, not only for the money savings but also for the joy of knowing exactly what’s in mixes and having the ability to tweak and control things such as sodium. And no MSG!

GARLIC SEASONING (COPYCAT TASTEFULLY SIMPLE GARLIC GARLIC)

<strong>8 tablespoons dried minced garlic</strong>

<strong>2 tablespoons dried minced onion</strong>

<strong>2 teaspoons sea salt</strong>

<strong>2 teaspoons garlic powder</strong>

<strong>1 teaspoon dried chives</strong>

<strong>1 teaspoons dried dill</strong>

<strong>1/2 teaspoon dried basil</strong>

Mix together, and store in an airtight container such as a Mason jar. Use as seasoning for meats, poultry, fish and salads. To make a basic garlic dip, combine 3/4 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup mayonnaise and 1 to 2 tablespoons of this garlic mix. I recommend starting with 1 tablespoon and adding more to taste. As the mix chills in the fridge, the flavors become very intense. Enjoy.

SWISS MOCHA COFFEE MIX (COPYCAT MAXWELL HOUSE)

<strong>2 cups instant coffee</strong>

<strong>2 cups granulated sugar</strong>

<strong>4 cups powdered milk</strong>

<strong>3 tablespoons cocoa powder</strong>

Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until there is a powder consistency. To use, combine 2 tablespoons of mix with 6 ounces hot water in a mug. Mix well and enjoy.

BUTTERMILK RANCH DRESSING MIX (COPYCAT HIDDEN VALLEY)

<strong>1 cup dry buttermilk powder</strong>

<strong>2 tablespoons dried parsley flakes</strong>

<strong>2 teaspoons dill weed</strong>

<strong>1 teaspoon garlic powder</strong>

<strong>2 teaspoons garlic salt</strong>

<strong>2 teaspoons salt</strong>

<strong>1/2 teaspoon black ground pepper</strong>

<strong>2 teaspoons dry minced onion</strong>

<strong>2 teaspoons onion powder</strong>

Mix all of these ingredients together and store in a container with an airtight lid, such as a Mason jar. To use: Combine 3 tablespoons of mix with 1 cup milk and 1 cup mayonnaise. Mix thoroughly and refrigerate. Yields 2 cups dressing.

Note: Three tablespoons of this mix equals a 1-ounce packet of Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing Mix.

MASTER MIX (COPYCAT BISQUICK)

What makes this baking mix even better than Bisquick is it contains powdered milk. That means when you’re ready to bake, all you add is water. Make sure you have a super big container with an airtight lid ready to store this because it makes a lot. Kept sealed in a cool cupboard, this mix has a shelf life of at least six months.

<strong>5 pounds all-purpose flour</strong>

<strong>2 1/2 cups dry milk</strong>

<strong>3/4 cup double-acting baking powder</strong>

<strong>2 tablespoons cream of tartar</strong>

<strong>3 tablespoons salt</strong>

<strong>1/2 cup sugar</strong>

<strong>4 2/3 cups (2 pounds) solid vegetable shortening</strong>

Sift dry ingredients together. Cut in shortening until mix looks similar to cornmeal. Store at room temperature in a large sealable container such as Tupperware. Makes 30 cups mix. Use exactly as you would Bisquick, substituting water when you normally would use milk.

1 DOZEN BISCUITS

<strong>3 cups Master Mix</strong>

<strong>3/4 cup water</strong>

Blend and knead a few strokes. Roll out and cut biscuits into squares or diamonds with a round biscuit cutter. Bake for 10 minutes at 450 degrees.

DUMPLINGS

<strong>3 cups Master Mix</strong>

<strong>3/4 cup water</strong>

Drop into hot liquid of choice. Cook 10 minutes uncovered and an additional 10 minutes covered.

ONE DOZEN MUFFINS

<strong>3 cups Master Mix</strong>

<strong>1/2 cup sugar</strong>

<strong>1 egg</strong>

<strong>1 cup water</strong>

Mix water and egg. Add dry ingredients. Add optional items, such as blueberries, chocolate chips, nuts and so forth as desired. Bake in muffin cups for 25 minutes at 450 degrees.