June promenades superior planets

As I mentioned in my last column, this summer we get to witness a slow-motion promenade of the three bright superior planets — Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars — as they reach opposition one after the other.

May afforded lovely backyard views of Jupiter, its moons, and even its Great Red Spot as the gas giant reached opposition.

Jupiter is of course still visible high in the southern skies throughout this month and still looks great through a telescope. It actually may be easier to spot now because it is rising earlier each evening.

However, now Saturn rises to prominence as the ringed planet approaches its opposition at the end of the month. Saturn is the crown jewel of the solar system, and this month the beautiful planet swims through some of the richest regions of the summer sky.

At the beginning of June, Saturn rises at about 10 o’clock, when Jupiter is still high in the south. As the month progresses, both planets appear to drift westward, rising earlier each night. Whereas at the beginning of the month Saturn is at its highest in the southern sky in the early morning hours, by June 27, it reaches opposition and culminates at midnight.

Most of us have grown up seeing gorgeous images of Saturn and its rings, and so we sometimes tend to disregard the wonder of actually seeing the ringed planet through a telescope for the first time. Don’t make this mistake! If you have a telescope and have not yet viewed Saturn, you’re in for a spectacle. Indeed, this year Saturn’s rings are at almost their best display, and you’ll never forget the first time you observe them yourself.

Because Saturn’s rings are tipped at about 27 degrees to the plane of the solar system, sometimes they are seen at a wide tilt (like now) and other times they almost disappear, seen edge-on.

Saturn takes about 30 years to orbit the Sun, so this means it goes through this process of widest-to- narrowest ring visibility every seven-and-a-half years. Right now, the rings are at nearly their widest, which means it’s possible to closely study the banding and the gaps of the rings — depending on the strength of your telescope and the quality of viewing. The rings won’t look this wide again until 2032.

Unlike Jupiter, besides its rings Saturn through a backyard scope doesn’t have prominent surface features like spots. Larger telescopes will show a few of Saturn’s moons, but even a modest instrument will reveal Titan, its largest moon — larger than even the planet Mercury.

If you’re looking for things to keep your eye on this month as you observe Saturn, try sketching Titan’s location each night relative to the planet and its rings. Because Titan’s orbit around Saturn is about 16 days long, you should be able to follow it through almost two complete orbits over the month of June. For instance, if you observed Saturn through a telescope on June 1 and took note of Titan’s position, it should return to approximately the same position by June 17. It was very precise measurements like this that allowed astronomers to determine the periods of the moons of each planets and from that, using Newton’s Law of Gravity, deduce the mass of each planet.

A host to observe

As splendid as Saturn is through a telescope, once you have your instrument pointed in that direction there are a host of other objects to observe.

Saturn will be easy to find throughout the month, shining like a bright yellow-white star in the south, above Kaus Borealis, the star that marks the tip of the lid of the Teapot asterism in the constellation Sagittarius. This region is right in the midst of the summer Milky Way, and there are dozens of nebulae and star clusters nearby to explore. If you’re not familiar with this region of the sky, some of the sights to discover are visible with the naked eye, though you’ll need to be in dark skies to spot them.

The most spectacular of these objects is M8 or the Lagoon Nebula, which can be found about five degrees to the west of a line joining Saturn and Kaus Borealis. Throughout the month, Saturn inches slowly westward toward this object, which is an immense cloud of gas approximately 3,000 light years away.

Nearly as impressive through a telescope as the Orion Nebula, the Lagoon Nebula is especially striking because it contains the open star cluster NGC 6530. This is a wide view though, so if you have a high magnification on your telescope for viewing Saturn, you’ll need to use a different eyepiece (longer focal length) to give you less magnification and a wider field of view for this object.

Just to the north of M8 also lies M20, a smaller, dimmer nebula known as the Triffid Nebula.

Another object to catch nearby is M22, one of the most impressive globular clusters in the northern sky, located about three degrees northeast of Kaus Borealis. Near the beginning of the month, this object forms one point of a nearly equilateral triangle with Saturn and the star, but Saturn drifts away from it slowly as the month progresses.

M22 is one of the closest globular clusters and contains tens of thousands of stars. Through a telescope, the fuzzy patch visible to the naked eye is transformed into what looks like a cloud of bright dust, spherical and clustered more tightly near the core, though light pollution and its position low in the sky sometimes make it harder to resolve.

Happy hunting this month!