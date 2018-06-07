Does Broadway matter to television viewers?

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban host the 72nd Annual Tony Awards (7 p.m. Sunday, CBS), celebrating the best of Broadway during the past year. Both have been nominated for recent Tonys, Bareilles for the score to “Waitress” and Groban for his performance in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”

Never a big ratings winner, the Tony Awards are very special for theater fans. But how much does Broadway matter to the rest of us? To popular culture? How many songs from Broadway musicals have topped the charts during the past 50 years? How many times did “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell use the word “cabaret” as a pejorative?

A recent appreciation of the 75th anniversary of “Oklahoma!” by Todd S. Purdum in The New York Times called the musical the “Hamilton” of its time. I’m not sure the comparison is apt. He cites an anecdote by war correspondent John Hersey of American combat soldiers in Sicily in 1943 breaking into “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” in their foxholes. Are today’s soldiers deployed around the globe humming tunes from “Hamilton” or “Dear Evan Hansen” in their barracks?

It’s rather telling the kinds of musicals that have been adapted for live TV events during the past several years tend to be old standards such as “Grease” and “The Sound of Music.” Next year, NBC will present a live version of “Hair,” a musical that debuted a half-century ago.

This past season, NBC made a pointed effort to drag contemporary musical theater into prime time. Ultimately, “Rise” and its tale of a high school drama club’s production of “Spring Awakening” sank under the weight of its own self-importance. “Smash,” NBC’s sudsy 2012 backstage tale of the making of a Broadway musical, never really thrived.

Perhaps TV’s healthiest relationship to “new” musicals is in the musical episodes long-running series produced, particularly toward the end of their run when the talent seem to have done everything else. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Ally McBeal,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Scrubs,” “The Powerpuff Girls” and “Psych” have all presented musical episodes, often as cheeky send-ups. Those efforts parallel the rise of musicals such as “The Producers” from Mel Brooks and “The Book of Mormon” from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, both hit Broadway shows from non-Broadway talent, affectionate parodies of musical theater tradition.

Arguably, television’s greatest contribution to contemporary Broadway can be summed up in two words and an ampersand. Bit parts and cameos on the New York-based “Law & Order” franchise have kept hundreds, if not thousands, of actors employed between shows.