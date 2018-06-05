'Cloak & Dagger' and 'American Woman' debut

Any time <strong>”To Tell the Truth”</strong> (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) airs in prime time is a good excuse to check out something new.

<strong>”Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”</strong> (7 p.m. and 8:03 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) has two good-looking stars and a built-in comic book audience. Unfortunately, the pilot episode takes forever to explain the characters’ origin stories, something every reader and fan already knows.

It also suffers from a common comic book ailment: the need to compensate for the juvenile nature of the genre with an impossibly bleak tone.

While set in New Orleans, neither main character affects a local accent. We first meet Tandy and Tyrone as young children, where fate (a head-on collision and a police shooting) plunges them into a large lake in the proximity of an exploding offshore rig. As with Spider-Man, or even the Powerpuff Girls, there’s something in that blast that endows them with superpowers.

Fast-forward a decade or so, and Tandy (Olivia Holt) has become a sullen teen, a grifter and a thief. She meets, or becomes reacquainted with, Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) after stealing his wallet. This less-than-charming encounter is overshadowed by the bright blast that occurs when they touch. Now that’s chemistry.

It takes a solid hour for Tyrone and Tandy to become Cloak and Dagger, respectively. By then, you already have discovered Tandy is more than a pretty face. She’s pretty loathsome.

• Some of the worst comedies are based on “true stories.” The period series <strong>“American Woman”</strong> (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-14) isn’t just an excuse to surround Alicia Silverstone (“Clueless”) with 1970s decor and fashion. It apparently is based on the childhood of Kyle Richards (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). How fascinating!

Bonnie (Silverstone) is first seen drinking poolside at her Beverly Hills mansion, along with the diet-obsessed Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels), a frustrated “career girl.”

Not unlike “Cloak and Dagger,” it takes the entire pilot to set up the story, something “The Nanny” did with its theme song.

Bonnie quickly learns her husband is a cheater and a fraud, and their wealthy lifestyle soon will vanish. Bonnie’s need to learn to work, assert herself and live without servants coincides with the feminist revolution of the 1970s.

Unfortunately, “American Woman” is all about clothes and interior decoration. It can’t even rustle up a decent ’70s soundtrack. Many of the songs featured in the pilot are from the 1960s.

Silverstone looks good in some of her outfits, but that doesn’t make Bonnie interesting. She graduates from spoiled to helpless and then moves on to shrill. “American Woman” can’t bring back the ’70s, but it makes 22 minutes seem like a decade.

• Avery has to face a skeptical media to explain Juliette’s extended absence as <strong>“Nashville”</strong> (8 p.m., CMT, TV-PG) returns for the second half of its sixth and final season. The finale will air July 26. Since taking over “Nashville” from ABC with considerable fanfare, CMT has gotten out of the scripted show business.