BrickStone releases latest version of Dark Secret

Recently, BrickStone Brewery released an ambitious project of a beer that is noteworthy for a number of reasons, and there has been some misunderstanding about exactly what went into the making of this beer.

A few weekends ago, BrickStone released the latest version of their fantastically famous Dark Secret Imperial Stout. Usually, BrickStone Brewery releases their barrel-aged versions of Dark Secret on Black Friday in November. They release a few different barrel-aged beers on Black Friday and serve up some world-class biscuits and gravy, if you dine in, and plenty of pours of this dark, high ABV liquid.

This year, they released a Dark Secret imperial stout in 12-year-old Elijah Craig Bourbon Barrels, and another one aged in 18-month Elijah Craig Bourbon Barrels. The only way you could purchase one of these beers was to wait in line outside the brewpub and purchase a limited amount.

They had another version that was aged in barrels that previously held maple syrup as well called Dark Secret Blis. BrickStone also has expanded their barrel-aging program to stuff into barrels its 10th Anniversary Barleywine that has come in several different variants that included Luxardo cherries.

Through the years, BrickStone has included Dark Secret variants that feature ingredients such as raspberries and cold-brewed coffee. BrickStone has partnered with Dark Matter Coffee, of Chicago, in the past to provide a special roast of coffee for their Dark Secret Coffee batches.

BrickStone and Dark Secret took adding coffee to imperial stouts to a whole new level when they unveiled this year’s Dark Secret Coffee in 12-ounce, four-pack cans. Dark Matter Coffee has been on the front edge of coffee roasting in Chicago’s craft coffee movement.

If Josh Noel’s story is meant to be believed, Goose Island Beer Company was the first American brewery to age an imperial stout in bourbon barrels — now the incredibly famous Bourbon County Brand Stout — in the mid-90s. The tactic is simple.

Imperial stouts are gigantic beers high in ABV and low in hop presence in the flavor profile that do not need to be drank fresh to be enjoyed. The geniuses at Goose Island figured out there is something to be added by letting these massive beers mellow out in bourbon barrels to add flavor and complexity, instead of letting them sit in stainless steel fermenters or glass bottles.

Brewers have been aging beer in wooden barrels for as long as beer has been around. People have been intentionally aging beer in oak barrels to add flavor and complexity for hundreds of years, such as the Belgian sours and Lambics.

Bourbon barrels are in plentiful supply for those looking to use a once-used barrel because of the way bourbon is made. In order to call a beverage bourbon, the liquid must be aged in brand-new oak barrels. So, when a distillery goes to make their next batch of bourbon, they need to find something to do with that old barrel.

Craft breweries are ready and willing to take them off their hands and put a dense, black liquid inside to pick up some of those oak, vanilla and bourbon whiskey flavors.

Before, I mentioned Dark Matter Coffee; here is where that comes in. BrickStone has a history of putting Dark Matter Coffee in their Dark Secret variants. This time they took it one step further.

Dark Matter Coffee created a specific roast of their coffee beans for BrickStone to add to their Dark Secret. Then, in a strange twist, Dark Matter put these beans into bourbon barrels that once held a previous batch of Dark Secret beer. Then, BrickStone brewed that coffee and added it to a new batch of nonbarrel-aged Dark Secret. This is the correction I meant to address.

Some people thought this newest batch of Dark Secret was barrel-aged itself. This is not the case; the only things that touched the inside of a bourbon barrel were the coffee beans in this beer. The result is a surprisingly complex beer. Here is the next big development for this beer.

Historically, BrickStone has released their Dark Secret imperial stouts in 22-ounce glass bottles, called bombers. These beers might make it to distribution, especially on draft in kegs, but the easiest way to get your hands on them in the past has been their Black Friday release.

For this release, BrickStone decided to use a new can label design in 12-ounce, four-pack cans. If you see APA, Hopskip, Forbidden Wheat, McCormick Pale Ale or their seasonal Galaxy Down Under or Hop Screamer in cans, these cans are shipped to them with the labels on the cans.

This new development in can design makes it easier for them to release a wider variety of different beers with different label artwork. Craft brewers have been releasing imperial stouts, meant for aging, in aluminum cans for years.

Based on this experience, BrickStone had no reservations about their product sitting in cans for extended periods of time.