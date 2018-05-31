How to pay

<strong>FORD COUNTY</strong>

<strong>Deadlines:</strong> The county hasn’t sent out bills yet. The office estimates the first installment may be due sometime in mid-July.

<strong>To pay:</strong> The treasurer’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 200 W. St.t, Paxton. Visit fordcounty.illinois.gov on how to pay online. Taxpayers can also pay at local banks.

<strong>GRUNDY</strong> COUNTY

<strong>Deadlines:</strong> The first and second installments are June 14 and Sept. 14.

<strong>To pay:</strong> The treasurer’s hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 111 E. Washington St., Room 33, Morris. Visit grundyco.org on how to pay online. Taxpayers can also pay at local banks.

<strong>IROQUOIS</strong> COUNTY

<strong>Deadlines:</strong> The first and second installments are June 5 and Sept. 5.

<strong>To pay:</strong> Treasurer’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1001 E. Grant St., Room 105, Watseka. Taxpayers can pay at any bank in Iroquois County. A drop box has been installed at the administrative center at 1001 E. Grant St. in Watseka near the entrance of the 911 center. When paying by credit card or debit card, taxpayers should call the treasurer’s office first at 815-432-6985 to verify the amount owed and to receive an authorization code. Taxpayers then have the choice of calling a toll-free number or paying online. A service fee is charged by Government Payment Service, depending on the amount charged.

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTY</strong>

<strong>Deadlines:</strong> The first and second installments are June 8 and Sept. 4.

<strong>To pay:</strong> Treasurer’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 189 E. Court St., Kankakee. An outside drop box is available. Taxpayers can pay at participating local banks. If you would like to make payment over the phone using the automated system, call 1-877-690-3729. When prompted, enter the jurisdiction code of 7018, input parcel number, amount due will be provided. There is a 2.3 percent fee added to the transaction, which the county does not collect.

<strong>LIVINGSTON COUNTY</strong>

<strong>Deadlines:</strong> The first and second installments are July 13 and Sept. 13.

<strong>To pay:</strong> Treasurer’s hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 112 W. Madison St, Pontiac. Taxpayers can also pay at all county banks. Visit livingstoncounty-il.org for how to pay online.

<strong>WILL COUNTY</strong>

<strong>Deadlines:</strong> The first and second installments are June 4 and Sept. 4.

<strong>To pay:</strong> Treasurer’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Taxpayers can pay at participating banks. Visit willcountytreasurer.com on how to pay online.