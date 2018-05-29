Red flags remain in romance that returns after 47 years

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> I have rekindled a romance from my youth. “Jerry” and I were engaged to be married 47 years ago, but I felt he was too worldly and fast for me, so I broke off the engagement. I later married and had a happy marriage for 36 years until my husband died.

Jerry found me on Facebook and started writing. Abby, he has been married and divorced five times. We eventually got together and have been seeing each other for about two years now.

He wants us to get married, but I am hesitant because our lifestyles are so vastly different. I enjoy spending time with him, but I also am glad when he leaves. Many times, I wish I never had answered his first letter. On the other hand, I have had some great times with him. We are so different in many ways — I’m not sure I can put up with some of the things he says and does.

What’s wrong with me? Why can’t I make up my mind what to do? I have broken up with him twice, but he manages to work his way back into my life. Please tell me what I should do or how to know what is right for me. <strong>— Rekindled Romance</strong>

<strong>DEAR REKINDLED:</strong> Listen closely to your intuition. If you are enjoying the relationship as it is, you should keep it that way. Because you are happy when Jerry leaves and have doubts about being able to tolerate things he says and does, it would be a mistake to wed a man who has struck out at marriage five times.