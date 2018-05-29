Family values and baseball

Zobrist book

When Ben Zobrist was a senior in high school, his high school baseball coach encouraged him to go to a tryout camp.

On the positive side, there would be several college coaches to give players a look-see. On the negative side, the camp would cost $50.

Zobrist’s dad didn’t think it was a wise investment. So Ben himself used $50 in birthday money to go.

Out of the tryout Ben got several calls from coaches and exactly one full scholarship offer — from Olivet Nazarene University.

Ben played three stellar years there. Then, as a senior, he wanted to transfer to a Division One school, to see how he would do against the best collegiate players. His dad again, cautioned against it. Ben went to Dallas Baptist, continued to do well, and was eventually drafted in the sixth round by the Houston Astros.

Zobrist, as we all know, is now probably the most famous alumnus of Olivet. He owns more than 100 home runs and more than 1,000 basehits over a 13-year career. If you look up his fielding chart from Baseball Reference.com, you’ll see him credited with playing every position over his career — except for pitcher and catcher.

Zobrist’s career is just part of a book by his dad, Tom Zobrist. Together with Bill Butterworth, a professional writer, the elder Zobrist has authored “The Zobrist Family: Look What God Can Do.”

Published by Versa Press of Peoria, the book is hardbound, 106 pages and sells for $14.99. There are eight pages of full-color photographs The jacket of the book is done is — what else? — Cubbie blue.

Tom Zobrist is a lifelong minister, serving the Liberty Bible Church of Eureka. Divided into 15 short chapters, with some black and white art interspersed, the book is a quick and enjoyable read.

Zobrist does several things here. This is a baseball book, in part, and one with a very Cub-centric view of the majors. Zobrist’s two other World Series and three All-Star Game appearances get little ink compared to the Cubs’ World Championship.

But it is also much more than a baseball book. Tom Zobrist recounts his own life in a fascinating fashion. He knew the woman he was going to marry after one date. He volunteered for the Air Force, then used his GI Bill benefits to head to college. He did much better in college than he had done in high school, opening up a career in the ministry.

n

The Zobrist story is an inspiring one. Dad says he gets more credit for his parenting skills than he should. Yet it is obvious that a good example rubs off. In a world where single parenting moves toward the norm, all the Zobrists for two generations appear to be happily married. The book reinforces the values of working hard, and selecting the right group of friends.

Tom Zobrist also repeats a message of remaining open to God’s plan, because God’s plan may be different from your plan.

Toward the end, the book has several chapters that reprint inspirational speeches from Tom Zobrist. Biblical wisdom and advice still works in the world. Until you read the book, you won’t realize how similar Joe Maddon’s strategy is to the Book of Nehemiah from the Bible.

The best way to describe the book is heartwarming. Small-town values, strong families and a Christ-centered life work on the big stage in the big city — a good lesson for all of us.