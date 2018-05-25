DIY ... cheese?

Yes, it is more than possible to make cheese at home! The benefits are obvious as YOU control the ingredients in your product — no artificial colors, stabilizers or preservatives are needed to make fresh homemade cheese.

Cheese, generally made with milk from cows, goats, sheep or water buffalo, ranges in style, taste and consistency. It can be wet or dry, mild or sharp, soft or hard. You probably have your own favorite varieties for use in cooking or for snacking.

In general, you need four things to make cheese: milk, a starter culture, a coagulant and salt. Equipment needs include a large stock pot, a thermometer, cheesecloth or butter muslin (fine weave cheesecloth), measuring cups and spoons, and a colander. As your skills develop you will need cheese molds as well. These products are available online but you most likely have most of the equipment in your kitchen.

Check out www.culturesforhealth.com for advice on how to get started making cheese in your kitchen. The site offers cheesemaking tips and advice and sells cheesemaking kits ranging from $19.99 to $29.99, each of which will make almost 20 pounds of cheese! Choose from an Italian cheese kit or kits for goat cheese or queso blanco. They also sell starter cultures and coagulants—you probably have heard of rennet, one of the most common cheese ingredients used to thicken milk protein.

But, YES Test Kitchen offers an easy way to make tasty, fresh cheese at home with hardly any special skill or equipment! It is super easy to make creamy ricotta cheese with just milk, vinegar or lemon juice and a dash of salt. The only special gear you need is a piece of cheesecloth.

Ricotta is one of the most versatile cheeses around. Italians use it in desserts such as cheesecake and cannoli. It is a common filling in blintzes. Ricotta adds lightness and richness to baked goods (cakes and muffins, for example) and pancakes. It is also used in savory pasta dishes such as manicotti, calzone, ravioli and lasagna. Ricotta can be a terrific base for dips and spreads. Pile fresh ingredients atop a mound of ricotta or use it in lieu of sour cream or cream cheese in your favorite dip recipe.

Traditionally, Italian ricotta is made with whey, the milk by-product of cheese making. In fact, the word “ricotta” means “re-cooked” in Italian—it was an economical way to use up protein-rich whey. Modern versions of ricotta, however, use milk and or cream.

Read on for an easy, homemade ricotta cheese you can make in just 30 minutes at home. Use it in recipes right away or refrigerate for up to three days. Ricotta’s light creaminess is a perfect accompaniment to fresh spring foods such as berries and peas. YES! Test Kitchen offers up some recipes to showcase your just-made ricotta.

Homemade Ricotta

4 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar (or white distilled vinegar) or lemon juice

GOES WITH PHOTO 1: Put a colander over a large bowl. Line the colander with a double layer of dampened cheesecloth. Set aside.

GOES WITH PHOTO 3: Pour the milk and cream into a large pot. Stir in the salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring now and then, until the mixture comes to a boil (Beware! It might boil over and make a big mess of your stovetop!). Turn off the heat and stir in the vinegar. Let mixture sit for 1-2 minutes as the curds form.

GOES WITH PHOTO 6: Pour into the prepared colander and allow it to drain for 25 minutes. The longer it drains, the thicker the cheese will be. Pour off the accumulated fluid (whey) in the bowl every 10 minutes or so.

Use immediately or refrigerate, covered, for up to three days. Makes 2 cups.

Berry Ricotta Cake

This cake is perfect for breakfast or for dessert.

1 ½ cup flour

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

3 eggs

1 ½ cups ricotta cheese

½ teaspoon vanilla

½ cup (one stick) melted butter (unsalted preferred)

1 cup berries (raspberries, blueberries or hulled and cut strawberries)

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-inch cake pan with parchment paper and lightly coat with cooking spray.

Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.

Whisk eggs, ricotta and vanilla in another bowl until smooth. Fold into dry ingredients and stir until blended. Add melted butter and ¾ cup of berries. Scrape batter into prepared pan and sprinkle remaining berries on top.

Bake until golden and a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, about 50-60 minutes. Serve from pan or unmold after cake cools at least 20 minutes.

Serve with butter, whipped cream, more berries or ice cream. Makes 8 servings.

Bruschetta with Truffled Ricotta and Prosciutto

½ inch slices of hearty bread

Butter or olive oil

Ricotta cheese

Truffle oil

Thinly-sliced prosciutto

Toast as many slices of hearty bread—ciabatta or seeded, Italian-style bread—as you want servings. Brush each with a bit of olive oil or butter.

Mix ricotta cheese (2 tablespoons per slice of bread) with truffle oil to taste (a cup of ricotta should take about ½ teaspoon of truffle oil).

Spread ricotta mixture on toasted bread. Cut each prosciutto slice in half length-wise. Drape prosciutto over each bruschetta.

Spring Spaghetti with Peas and Pancetta

The toasted breadcrumbs make this dish a stand out. The lemon flavor just screams, “Spring!”

4 tablespoons olive oil

¾ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 ounces diced pancetta or 2 slices bacon

1 cup ricotta

Grated zest and juice from 2 lemons

¾ pound spaghetti, cooked according to package directions. Reserve ½ cup cooking water.

4 green onions, sliced

1 ½ cup green peas (defrosted, if frozen)

¼ cup chicken or vegetable broth

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Toast the breadcrumbs until golden in a large skillet with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Set aside. Wipe out pan. Cook pancetta or diced bacon in pan until crisp. Set aside. Wipe out skillet again.

Mix ricotta cheese with 1 tablespoon of lemon zest and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Heat remaining olive oil in the large skillet and sauté the green onions a few minutes. Add the peas and heat slightly. Add broth and remaining lemon juice.

Add cooked spaghetti, reserved cooking water and crispy pancetta to skillet. Combine thoroughly.

Divide the spaghetti into individual serving bowls or put it on a large serving platter. Put dollops of seasoned ricotta on top and then the breadcrumbs. Garnish all with chopped parsley. Serves 4.

Lasagna Dip

1 cup ricotta

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup marinara sauce

2 Italian sausage links, optional

1 cup mozzarella cheese (not fresh, ‘pizza-style’)

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 loaf French or Italian bread, torn into serving-size pieces

Mix ricotta with Italian seasoning, olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Remove sausage from casings and breaking into small pieces, brown until no longer pink. Drain.

Put marinara sauce into an oven-proof baking dish or 6-inch skillet. Top with sausage crumbles.

Layer on the seasoned ricotta. Top with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.

Bake at 375 degrees until heated through—about 20 minutes. For final flair, put dip under broiler for a minute to brown and crisp the top a bit.

Serve with torn bread or crackers of your choice. Serves 4-6 as an appetizer.