The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

After Doubling, What?

Q: When one of my stock holdings doubles in value, would it be smart to sell it and buy a different stock that looks more undervalued? — D.B., St. Joseph, Mich.

A: Maybe — but maybe not. Focus more on how overvalued or undervalued you think the stock is and what you think of the company’s growth prospects than on how much it has grown.

Do you believe it still has a lot of room to grow? If so, consider hanging on to all or some of your shares. The stocks of many great companies have doubled and doubled repeatedly during the years. On the other hand, if, after doing some research, you’re not so sure about it, you might sell some or all of your shares, thereby locking in at least some gains. If you don’t understand the company’s business very well, selling is smart.

Meanwhile, if the stock has grown so much it now makes up a significant chunk of your portfolio’s total value, consider selling at least some shares so you don’t have too many eggs in that one basket. Even seemingly terrific companies fall on hard times — you don’t want too much of your money tied up in one stock.

Q: What do brokerages charge to buy or sell a stock? — R.L., online

A: In the old days, each trade could cost several hundred dollars. Today, though, many major brokerages charge commissions of about $7 or less per trade. They typically offer other services, too, such as stock research, banking and/or financial planning.

Don’t just focus on commission costs, though, when seeking a brokerage — especially if you don’t trade often.

Fool’s School

Warren Buffett Wisdom

The annual meeting of super investor Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, was held in Omaha, Neb., in early May, and, as usual, Buffett and partner Charlie Munger held forth for many hours, answering questions in front of tens of thousands of shareholders. Here are some nuggets, paraphrased:

— On the big picture: Buffett reminded the crowd when it comes to investing, we shouldn’t get too distracted by the current state of the economy. The overriding question is how American business is going to do during your investing lifetime.

If you are bullish on America and believe its businesses will grow and prosper during time, then investing in the stock market should pay off. (A great way to do this is simply to invest in an S&P 500 index fund for many years.)

— On bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies: Buffett and Munger made it clear they’re not big fans. Buffett explained cryptocurrencies are not productive assets to invest in — unlike companies with growing sales and profits or a farm that produces crops — and “will come to bad endings.” When you want to sell, “You’re just hoping the next guy pays more (than you did),” Buffett said.

Munger added, “...it’s just dementia,” explaining the popularity of cryptocurrencies this way: “It’s like somebody else is trading turds, and you decide (you) can’t be left out.”

— On health care in America: Buffett noted health care costs make up about 18 percent of America’s GDP, up from just 5 percent in 1960, repeating medical costs are “the tapeworm” of American economic competitiveness. Munger noted once Democrats have more control in Washington, a single-payer health care system likely will result. Meanwhile, Berkshire is teaming up with Amazon.com and JPMorgan Chase to try to develop a better and lower-cost health care system for their employees.

We’ll offer more on Buffett next week. In the meantime, read his educational (and often entertaining) annual letters to shareholders at berkshirehathaway.com. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Berkshire Hathaway.)

My Dumbest Investment

Out of the Frying Pan — and Back in Again

My dumbest investment experience was when I couldn’t place some trading orders I wanted to make because of problems with my brokerage. It required me to go into the office to sign a couple of forms. I got mad and transferred two of my accounts to two other well-known brokerages.

Unfortunately, the other brokerages caused me grief, too, as it took a long time until I got the options trading rights I wanted. One brokerage’s online trading screen didn’t allow for larger text to accommodate my poor eyesight, and the other brokerage surprised me with lots of extra fees — while having a confusing and hard-to-use trading platform. I ended up moving those accounts back to my original brokerage. — J.B., Camano Island, Wash.

The Fool responds: You’re right to move your account if you’re displeased with your brokerage and believe a different one will serve you better. Most major brokerages get good marks on a host of factors.

Be sure you assess many factors before settling on which brokerage to use. Consider trading commissions, but also think about whether you want a brick-and-mortar location and about minimum investments and fees you’ll face, among other things. It can be a good idea to call each candidate’s customer service, too, to see how responsive and helpful it is. See if you can get a good look at how easy-to-use their online trading system seems to be, too.

Foolish Trivia

Name That Company

I trace my roots back to the 1927 opening of a root beer franchise in Washington, D.C. I soon was selling hot foods and preparing boxed lunches for airline passengers. I entered the lodging industry in 1957, launching the world’s first motor hotel in Virginia. I was the first hotel company with a portfolio of brands — today, it includes names such as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Westin, Le Meridien, W Hotels, Fairfield Inn, Residence Inn, Sheraton, Renaissance and SpringHill Suites. I offer more than 500,000 rooms worldwide, at more than 6,500 properties. Who am I?

Last Week’s Trivia Answer

I trace my roots back to 1906 and a family that bought the Batesville Casket Company and started a hospital furniture company. I’ve grown during the years, in part by acquiring other businesses. Today, with a market value recently near $3 billion, I have two focuses: I design and produce engineered industrial equipment, and I’m also a top North American death-care company. My businesses include Red Valve flow control products, ABEL pumps, Coperion industrial equipment, Rotex screeners and TerraSource Global, with its Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach Equipment and Jeffrey Rader brands. My ticker symbol is very friendly. Who am I? (Answer: Hillenbrand)

The Motley Fool Take

A River of Profits

Amazon.com (Nasdaq: AMZN) has seen its stock soar more than 2,000 percent during the past decade and more than 60 percent during the past year. From its thriving e-commerce business to its ridiculously profitable Amazon Web Services cloud-computing segment, along with its acquisitions of Whole Foods Market and video-doorbell leader Ring, Amazon is truly firing on all cylinders. (Last year, AWS contributed 10 percent of Amazon’s revenue — and some believe the business could triple during the next five years.)

Amazon’s revenue last quarter skyrocketed 39 percent year over year (on a constant-currency basis) to a staggering $51 billion, with operating income jumping 92 percent. Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has confirmed the Amazon Prime service sports more than 100 million members. Those members not only enjoy the fast, free shipping on millions of items for which Prime is best known but also have access to Prime Music, Prime Instant Video, discounts at Whole Foods and other little-known benefits. In fact, Amazon recently used those benefits to justify increasing the price of Prime by $20, to $119 per year, marking its first price hike in four years.

With significant and accelerating growth drivers, Amazon.com is well worth considering as a long-term investment. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Amazon.com. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors.)

