'Phenoms' brings international soccer stars to network TV

Are American TV viewers ready to embrace soccer? Or football, as it is called around the world? Fox certainly hopes so. It dedicates five hours during the next three Friday evenings to <strong>”Phenoms”</strong> (7 p.m. and 8 p.m.), profiling the world’s best players.

This is all promotion for the upcoming World Cup, which will begin airing June 14 on Fox and FS1, as well as the Fox Sports app.

Hour 1 of “Phenoms” is dedicated to “The Attackers,” the best goal-scoring talents in the world, including Dele Alli, Marco Asensio, Gabriel Jesus, Paulo Dybala and Hirving Lozano. The second helping covers “The Defenders,” such as Marquinhos, Davinson Sanchez, Kenny Tete and Alhassane Sylla.

• <strong>”My Last Days”</strong> (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) enters its second season, featuring young people facing mortality well before their time and making the most of their allotted hours. In the first episode, a choreographer puts on a contemporary dance show, and a street photographer creates an ALS charity.

These are real stories, as opposed to the contrived romantic comedy <strong>”Life Sentence”</strong> (8 p.m., CW, TV-14), about a young woman whose prospects are radically altered when her terminal diagnosis is proven wrong. Despite Stella’s (Lucy Hale) improved prognosis, the series itself has been canceled.

While movies such as “The Fault in Our Stars” have done well, TV shows featuring dying or seriously ill characters — including “Life Sentence,” the 2014 Fox melodrama “Red Band Society” and ABC Family’s 2014 drama “Chasing Life” — have not succeeded in finding audiences.

• Netflix appears to have crammed every conceivable “girls’ night out” cliche into the 2018 romantic comedy <strong>”Ibiza”</strong> (TV-MA), streaming today. A harried young executive (Gillian Jacobs) is sent to Spain by her icy boss. Efforts to excel at her vague assignment go awry when two of her slacker friends accompany her and convince her to go to the resort city that gives this forgettable film its name. There, they convince her that a quick and consequence-free hookup with a DJ who is described as “hot” any number of times will pretty much solve all her problems. Help yourself.

• <strong>”Great Performances: The Opera House”</strong> (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings) commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Metropolitan Opera’s home at New York’s Lincoln Center. The film features archival interviews with architects, artists and officials, living and dead, including soprano Leontyne Price, composer Samuel Barber, producer Franco Zeffirelli and urban planner Robert Moses.

• Viewers who haven’t had their fill of royal weddings might enjoy the 2018 romance <strong>“Royal Hearts”</strong> (7 p.m., Hallmark), about a Montana rancher who discovers he’s heir to a foreign throne.

• Carl Reiner celebrates friends and fellow funny nonagenarians including Mel Brooks and Betty White in the 2017 documentary <strong>“If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast”</strong> (7 p.m., HBO2).

• Long before “Titanic,” Debbie Reynolds starred in the 1964 adaptation of the Broadway musical <strong>“The Unsinkable Molly Brown”</strong> (2:30 p.m., TCM) as the larger-than-life Colorado woman who survived the 1912 disaster.