Keep the house cool this summer without blowing the budget

Even if springlike weather still is hanging on where you live, without a doubt, things are going to heat up soon. And won’t that be wonderful — provided you have figured out ways to keep things cool indoors this summer without sending your utility bills through the stratosphere.

If you could use some help staying cool without blowing a hole in the budget, here are some tips, tricks and great ideas.

WHOLE HOUSE FAN

A whole house fan (not to be confused with an attic fan) is installed in the attic and designed to ventilate the house whenever the outdoor air is cooler, which is typically after the sun sets, making it possible to turn the air conditioner off at night.

For a seasoned and experienced homeowner, installing a whole house fan is typically a do-it-yourself project. However, for a professional, it’s a quick and easy job. Learn more on the U.S. Department of Energy website at energy.gov/energysaver/home-cooling-systems/cooling-whole-house-fan.

CEILING FANS

Use them — liberally. It costs about $3.70 per month to run a high-efficiency ceiling fan on high speed for 12 hours per day (assuming a cost of 13.5 cents per kilowatt-hour, which is the U.S. average), according to the Energy Use Calculator online. As a result, your home will feel about 7 degrees cooler simply because the air is circulating effectively. And that means your air conditioner will not have to work as hard to keep things comfortable.

PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT

This is a small, relatively inexpensive device you can install yourself and will more than pay for itself in a single summer. You won’t have to keep remembering to turn the setting up or down depending on whether you are home. Simply program it to fit your lifestyle, and you won’t waste money cooling the house when no one is home.

COVER THE WINDOWS

Drapes, blinds and shades are all very effective in reflecting the heat of the sun. Opt for those that are white; they will do an even better job. But they won’t do a lot of good unless you draw and lower the window coverings early in the morning, before the house can heat up.

PLANT TREES

As you landscape, consider planting trees on the south and west sides of your home. Select varieties that grow fast and have a thick canopy. Simply providing this type of shade for your home during the hot summer likely will help to reduce energy costs by up to 25 percent per year or more.

So, what is the fastest growing shade tree? According to landscape experts, it’s the Royal Empress tree (aka Paulownia elongata tree), which can grow more than 30 feet in three years!

INSULATE

If your attic is not well-insulated, you could be sending all that nice cooled air right out through the roof. Check with your utility providers to see if there are any incentives for homeowners who beef up their home insulation. You might be pleasantly surprised to learn your net cost to insulate will be quite reasonable.

<strong>Resources:</strong> If you’d like specifics on the resources mentioned above, you can find all of that at EverydayCheapskate.com/summerheat.