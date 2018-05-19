Grocery competition healthy for consumers

An example of healthy competition, at least for consumers, seems to be unfolding in this region.

The long-awaited opening of the Meijer store in Bradley came Thursday, and its new customers were quick to swoop in and take advantage of the deals the major grocer has to offer.

But those deals don’t seem to be confined to a single store. In the weeks leading up to the Meijer opening right up to the current time, other area grocery stores seemingly stepped up to offer attractive offers. All of a sudden, we are paying lower prices for staples like milk and bread as well other items.

What’s not to like? While competition usually produces clear cut winners and losers, it seems like everyone is coming out ahead at the moment. We’re playing less for the things we need, and the stores that are providing these wares are enjoying the merry ring of the cash registers.

Welcome to Meijer, and a renewed welcome to other stores of its type already located here. All are fine places to shop as long as you shop locally.

