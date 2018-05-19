Charitable Foundation sets records

Foundation

The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley has set records in all categories.

Thursday, the non-profit umbrella organization announced more than $100,000 in grants to 23 different organizations. The number of grants and the amounts were both records. The awards were made at the group’s annual luncheon at the Kankakee Country Club.

More than 135 people attended. The foundation accepts donations, invests the funds and then uses the interest to benefit the community. There are unrestricted funds and donor-advised funds that are specific memorials or go to a specific purpose.

In the last year funds were added as memorials to Dave King, co-owner of King Music, and to Rebecca Schatz. Both were active in a variety of community charities. This year the foundation will add a new grant program that will encourage local municipalities to apply for “quality of life” grants for their communities.

Nicole Smolkovich, executive director of the Community Foundation, explained that the charity has three specific targets. It looks to help in land use, training the workforce and in early childhood education. Smolkovich said the overall assets of the foundation have risen from $8 million to $9.3 million in the past year.

It provides ongoing support for three projects:

• Wright in Kankakee, $12,000, to maintain the renovated Frank Lloyd Wright-designed B. Harley Bradley house in Kankakee.

• Riverfront Bike Trail, $10,000, to acquire land and construct the trail that will eventually run from Splash Valley on the south side of Kankakee to the Kankakee River State Park. The trail is now in its fourth phase.

• WorkKankakee.org, $5,300 to improve a website that serves to educate students and teachers about available jobs and careers.

New CommunityWorks grants announced Thursday included:

• $5,500 for Blessings in a Backpack, which provides food for the weekend for children who qualify for free and reduced price meals at schools.

• $5,050 for the Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault to provide counseling and education to victims and families where child sexual assault has occurred.

• $5,000 to the Kankakee County Health Department to set up training to fight childhood obesity.

• $5,000 to expand the Ironclad Robotics team of students at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

• $4,500 for supplies and training through Child Care Resource and Referral to help independent child care providers meet state and federal regulations.

• $4,200 to the Kankakee School District for stencils and supplies that will create spaces on playgrounds to encourage peaceful play through jump rope stations, buddy circles and yoga poses.

• $4,000 to the Iroquois Mental Health Center for supplies and furniture for its play therapy room.

• $4,000 to the Iroquois West School District for family Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math education.

• $3,560 to the Pledge for Life anti-drug and anti-tobacco effort for parent education materials.

• $3,726 to the Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve for trees and benches.

• $3,300 to the Kankakee County Historic Preservation Commission to take an architectural survey of historic buildings in Pilot Township.

• $3,000 to Bishop McNamara Catholic School for Science Technology Engineering and Math curriculum materials.

• $3,000 to the Central Citizen’s Library District to revive an early literacy project that gives bags of educational materials to new parents.

• $3,000- to the Kankakee Area Career Center for textbooks for fire, rescue and emergency services classes.

• $2,000 to Kankakee Communtiy College for the Baby Talk program that encourages parents to read to newborns.

• $2,000 to the Helen Wheeler Center for mental health first aid training that will allow persons to more quickly spot a mental health issue.

$2,000 for GiGi’s Playhouse in Bradley for play equipment.

• $1,500 for the Bradley Public Library for Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math materials for pre-schoolers.

• $1,426 to the Exploration Station for a new playground raceway for cars.

• $1,000 to the Manteno Public Library for books, gams and crafts to promote Science Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math education.

• $1,000 to the Grant Park Foundation for Pollinators in the Parks, plants and signage that will help educate persons about nature.