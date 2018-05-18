Read any good books lately?

Can television promote literacy and literature? Can the same impulses that connect viewers to shows such as “American Idol” and “The Voice” drive them to watch and participate in the eight-part series <strong>”The Great American Read”</strong> (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings)?

During the course of the summer, “Read,” hosted by Meredith Vieira (“60 Minutes”), will travel the country visiting authors, readers and book enthusiasts. It also invites viewers to vote for their favorite work of fiction from a preselected list of 100 novels explored in tonight’s two-hour introduction.

Authors, celebrities and notables will participate. “Great American Read” includes conversations with Barbara Pierce Bush, whose late grandmother made literacy her pet cause when she was first lady. Her sister, Jenna Bush Hager, also participates, as does former White House daughter Chelsea Clinton.

In addition to these famous names, experts explain the effect reading has on the mind and human personality. We learn how the use of the imagination to meet people long deceased, travel to worlds both foreign and fantastical and enter the thoughts of fictional characters helps people develop a sense of imagination as well as empathy and identification with their fellow human beings.

It’s terribly sobering to think many people have not picked up a book since high school, and the world seems increasingly divided into the literate and the post-literate, between active readers and those too consumed by other media and distractions to crack open a book.

It’s not entirely clear if a contestlike series driven by lists and celebrity is the answer.