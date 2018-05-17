Outdoors glance1

<strong>Special Rec benefit</strong>

A sporting clays shoot to raise money for the River Valley Special Recreation Foundation will be held Sunday at the X-Line Sportsmans Club, with registration at 9 a.m. and competition beginning at 10 a.m.

The foundation provides support for recreational opportunity for youth and adults with special needs and disabilities.

The fee is $50 per shooter, including the competition, lunch, snacks, door prizes and a drawing for a Baretta Nano handgun at the end of the day. All shooters will be entered into the drawing and need not be present to win.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first and second places. There also will be novice class and ladies prizes. Raffles and 50/50 drawings will be offered.

All skill levels are welcome.

Register online at peggysueking@yahoo.com. For more information, call the RVSRF office at 815-933-7336, Darrell Benoit at 815-263-9150 or Don Ortman at 815-922-2232.

Contact River Valley Special Recreation Foundation at 815-933-7336 or rivervalleysra.com.

Free food plot seed

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has free wildlife food plot seed available to the general public at the wildlife propagation farm in the Des Plaines Fish and Wildlife Area, north of Wilmington.

“We have corn, sunflower and sorghum,” District Wildlife Biologist Bob Massey announced Tuesday.

Anyone wanting seed should call Massey or Joe Rogus at 815-476-7622 to make arrangements for pickup.

“The seed has been made available by seed companies that have surplus products or products that don’t quite meet their specifications for commercial sale but work great for wildlife food plots, and we appreciate their assistance,” Massey noted.

"Groups such as Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited also assist us in getting food plot seed out to where it belongs, in the ground providing food and habitat. The seed can only be used for food plots and cannot be harvested. The seed is available first-come, first-served."

Refuge birding tour

Friends of the Kankakee board member Jim Sweeney will lead “An Introduction to Birding” hike at the Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area at 8 a.m. Saturday.

This is peak migration time and regular nesting birds should be back, too, Sweeney noted.

The refuge is in the northeast corner of Iroquois County. From Illinois Route 1 at St. Anne, take road 7000S (Guertine Street) east to Leesville, then take 17000E south. Meet at the parking lot south of road 8000S.

All birders are welcome but the event will focus on introducing new birders to the hobby. For more information, call Sweeney at 219-322-7239.