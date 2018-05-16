Kids Summertime Events 2018

Summertime events for kids

May

<strong> </strong>

<strong>Saturday, May 26</strong>

Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University

“Undiscovered Worlds”

6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first-serve

<strong>May 26-27</strong>

Saturday-Sunday

Pembroke Rodeo and Picnic

3 p.m., 12029 E. 5000 S Rd., St. Anne

$15 for adults, $7 for children under 12.

For information, call 815-342-3777

<strong> </strong>

June

<strong>Friday, June 1</strong>

Movies in Legacy Park, Manteno

Dusk, approximately 7:30 p.m.

Ferdinand

<strong>Saturday, June 2</strong>

Art in the Park

Perry Farm, Bourbonnais

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

This is a child-centered arts festival

Many activities free. Other projects $2 apiece or three for $5.

12<sup>th</sup> annual Tyjuan Hagler Kids-Kan-Do football and cheerleading camp

Bishop McNamara High School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Signup online at tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org

Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University

“We are Aliens”

6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first-serve

Fantasy Con 2018 at the Kankakee Public Library

10 a.m.-3 p.m., 4<sup>th</sup> floor auditorium and gallery

Comics, crafts, collectibles and games

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus

Palos Park Soccer Field, Herscher

2 and 4:30 p.m. shows

Summer Reading Program

Launches at Kankakee Public Library with a party

11 a.m.-1 p.m., facepainting, music, crafts, activities, fun and registration

<strong>Sunday, June 3</strong>

Strawberry Jazz Festival

11 a.m.-4 p.m., Gov. Small Memorial Park, 801 S. 8<sup>th</sup> Ave., Kankakee

Art, food, entertainment, crafts

CommunityArtsCouncil.org.

<strong> </strong>

<strong>Wednesday, June 6</strong>

“Boss Baby”

Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.

10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters

<strong>Friday, June 8</strong>

Family Night Out

Perry Farm Park

6 p.m. Lots of family activities

A movie will be shown at dusk

$5 a carload

<strong>Wednesday, June 13</strong>

Daily Journal film series

“The Sandlot”

7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

Daily Journal subscribers must pick up their tickets at The Daily Journal office downtown or at Northfield Square mall.

“Captain Underpants”

Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.

10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters

<strong>Saturday, June 16</strong>

Family Fishing Derby and Meadowfair

Willowhaven Nature Center

9-11 a.m. for fishing. Activities continue until 4 p.m.

Registration fee. Go to btpd.org

Movies at the Kankakee Railroad Depot

Dusk, free.

“Coco”

Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University

“We are Aliens”

6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first-serve

<strong>Wednesday, June 20</strong>

“Despicable Me 3”

Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.

10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters.

<strong>June 20-24</strong>

Wednesday through Sunday

Friendship Festival in Goselin Park in Bourbonnais

Highlights

Wednesday, opening ceremonies, 6 p.m.; Johnny Try Hard band, 6 p.m.; High Anxiety band, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Just Roll With It band, 6 p.m.; Acting Out Theater, 6:30 p.m.; Nick Lynch, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, firefighters’ fish fry, 11 a.m.-10 pm.; children’s parade, 6:30 p.m.; Credence Revived band, 6:30 p.m.; fireworks, 9 p.m.; Dorothy Robertson as Tina Turner, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, 5k run, 7:30 a.m.; fishing derby, 9 a.m.; car show, noon; Jesse White Tumblers, 7 p.m.; The Silhouettes, 6 p.m.; Idol winners, 8:45 p.m.; Anthem band, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, grand parade, 1 p.m.

Festival hotline is 1-815-933-4444

<strong>Wednesday, June 27</strong>

“The Emoji Movie”

Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.

10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters

<strong>June 26 and 27</strong>

Tuesday and Wednesday

Shrek Jr.

Performed at 7 p.m.

Fourth Floor, Kankakee Pulbic Library

These performances are by the students from the annual KVTA summer camp

KVTA.org

<strong> </strong>

<strong>June 29, 30 and July 1</strong>

Thee Olde Time Farm Show

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Perry Farm Park, Bradley

Gates open at 8 a.m. each day

Admission, $5 for adults, $3 for seniors 62 and over and children under 12 accompanied by an adult.

Highlights: Friday, parade of power at noon; Saturday, Weed wacker, truck and tractor pull at 9:30 a.m.; car show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; parade of power at noon; Sunday, garden tractor pull at 9:30 a.m., parade of power at noon.

<strong> </strong>

<strong>June 29-July 8</strong>

Kankakee River Fishing Derby

$20 a person or for a whole family. Sponsored by Northern Illinois Anglers Association. Register at most local bait shops or at kankakeefishingderby.org. Win by catching a tagged fish, catching the largest fish of a particular type or the biggest fish of a particular type on a particular day.

July

<strong>Wednesday, July 4</strong>

Symphony and fireworks

Gates open at 3 p.m. $20 a carload at Kankakee Community College. Food vendors. Youth symphony performs at 5 p.m. Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

<strong>July 5-8</strong>

Thursday through Sunday

Country Theatre Workshop presents “Spreading It Around”

1280 East 770 N Road, Cissna Park

7:30 p.m. each day but Sunday, which is at 2 p.m.

Tickets at 1-815-457-2626

<strong>Friday, July 6</strong>

Movies in Legacy Park, Manteno

Dusk, approximately 7:30 p.m.

Lion King

<strong>Saturday, July 7</strong>

Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University

“Attack of the Space Pirates”

6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first-serve

<strong>Wednesday, July 11</strong>

“Lego Ninjago Movie”

Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.

10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters

<strong>Friday, July 13</strong>

Firefly Festival

Willowhaven Nature Center, 6-9 p.m.

Lightning bug hunt, crafts, hayride

$3 for kits and smore supplies

btpd.org

<strong>Saturday, July 14</strong>

Movies at the Kankakee Railroad Depot

Dusk, free.

“Jumanji”

Family Campout at Willowhaven

3 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Bring own tents and food, $25 per campsite

Includes nature hike and children’s programs

Btpd.org

<strong>Wednesday, July 18</strong>

“Ferdinand”

Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.

10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters.

<strong>Friday, July 20</strong>

Friday Night Lights

Family Friendly Football Festival

4-8 p.m., Brickstone Brewery, 572 Brewery La., Bourbonnais

$2 general admission. VIP experience for $50.

Kankakeecountychamber.com

<span style="text-decoration: underline;">This event is part of the annual Bears Summer Camp, but Bears camp days have not been announced yet. Watch The Daily Journal.</span>

<span style="text-decoration: underline;"> </span>

<strong>Saturday, July 21</strong>

Summer Celebration at Exploration Station

2-6 p.m. at Perry Farm and Museum Parking Lot

Dave Rudolph concert at 6:30 p.m.

Bounce houses, train rides, games, prizes, concessions

Btpd.org

Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University

“Attack of the Space Pirates”

6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first-serve

<strong>July 19-24</strong>

Wednesday through Monday

Iroquois County Fair

1390 E 2000 N Rd.,Watseka

Highlights include: Wednesday, queen show, 8 p.m.; Thursday, demolition derby, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, talent show, 6:30 p.m. and Nick Lynch band, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, food auction, 3 p.m. and Figure 8 demo derby, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Master Showman contest, 5 p.m. and truck and tractor pull, 6 p.m.; Monday, livestock sale, 1:30 p.m.

<strong> </strong>

<strong>Wednesday, July 25</strong>

“Paddington 2”

Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.

August

<strong>Wednesday, Aug. 1</strong>

Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.

10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters

Movie yet to be announced.

<strong>Aug. 1-5</strong>

Wednesday through Sunday

Kankakee County Fair

Highlights: Wednesday, half-price day, antique tractors, Xpogo stunt team at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Audio Express at 8 p.m.;

Thursday, School Bus Figure 8 at 7 p.m. Fuedin’ Hillbillies band at 8 p.m.;

Friday, Horse show, 5 p.m. Showman of Showmen, 7 p.m. Beater Bonanza, 7 p.m. and Epic band, 8 p.m.;

Saturday, Antique tractor pull, 11 a.m. Livestock auction 1 p.m. Rodeo, 7 p.m. Ethan Bell band, 8 p.m.

Sunday, truck and tractor pulls, noon. Ag Olympics, 2 p.m. Beater Bonanza, 7 p.m.

Kankakeefair.org

<strong>Aug. 2-5</strong>

Thursday through Sunday

Country Theatre Workshop presents Mary Poppins

1280 East 770 N Road, Cissna Park

7:30 p.m. all days but Sunday, which is 2 p.m.

Tickets at 1-815-457-2626

<strong>Friday, Aug. 3</strong>

Family Night Out at Diamond Point Park in Bourbonnais

6 p.m., free. Night of family activities

Bounce house, dizzy bat, bags and volleyball

btpd.org

Movies in Legacy Park, Manteno

Dusk, approximately 7:30 p.m.

Coco

<strong>Saturday, Aug. 4</strong>

Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University

“Eclipse: The Sun Revealed”

6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first-serve

<strong> </strong>

<strong>Wednesday, Aug. 8</strong>

Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.

10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters

Movie yet to be announced.

<strong>Aug. 8-12</strong>

Wednesday through Sunday

Gladiolus Festival

Details have not been announced yet, but traditionally: queen announcement Wednesday; kids parade Thursday; grand parade Friday; and Glad Fest Run Saturday.

Gladfest.com

<strong> </strong>

<strong>Tuesday, Aug. 14</strong>

Cruise Night in Momence, Cool Cars Under the Stars

5-8 p.m. on Washington Street

$100 cash prize each night and $250 grand finale prize. DJ, giveaways, people’s choice awards, goodie bags and restaurant specials.

Farmers Market in Manteno

Square on Second, 4-7 p.m.

<strong>Saturday, Aug. 18</strong>

Forest Preserve of Will County

Hummingbird Festival and Nature Celebration

Free, 1-5 p.m., Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township

ReconnectWithNature.org

Movies at the Kankakee Railroad Depot

Dusk, free.

“Black Panther”

Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University

“Eclipse: The Sun Revealed”

6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first -serve

<strong>Aug. 22-26</strong>

Wednesday through Sunday

Will County Fair

710 S. West St., Peotone

Details and schedule to be released July 1. For information, willcountyfair.org

September

Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University

“Secret of the Cardboard Rocket”

6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first-serve

<strong>Sept. 1, 2 and 3</strong>

98<sup>th</sup> annual Homecoming and Labor Day celebration in Herscher

Highlights. Carnival opens Saturday at noon. Sunday, 5:30 p.m., 36<sup>th</sup> annual running of the Herscher Hare and Tortoise race. Monday, Grand Parade, 10:30 a.m.