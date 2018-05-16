Kids Summertime Events 2018

Summertime events for kids
May
<strong> </strong>
<strong>Saturday, May 26</strong>
Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University
“Undiscovered Worlds”
6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first-serve
<strong>May 26-27</strong>
Saturday-Sunday
Pembroke Rodeo and Picnic
3 p.m., 12029 E. 5000 S Rd., St. Anne
$15 for adults, $7 for children under 12.
For information, call 815-342-3777
<strong> </strong>
June
<strong>Friday, June 1</strong>
Movies in Legacy Park, Manteno
Dusk, approximately 7:30 p.m.
Ferdinand
<strong>Saturday, June 2</strong>
Art in the Park
Perry Farm, Bourbonnais
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
This is a child-centered arts festival
Many activities free. Other projects $2 apiece or three for $5.
12<sup>th</sup> annual Tyjuan Hagler Kids-Kan-Do football and cheerleading camp
Bishop McNamara High School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee
8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Signup online at tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org
Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University
“We are Aliens”
6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first-serve
Fantasy Con 2018 at the Kankakee Public Library
10 a.m.-3 p.m., 4<sup>th</sup> floor auditorium and gallery
Comics, crafts, collectibles and games
Culpepper and Merriweather Circus
Palos Park Soccer Field, Herscher
2 and 4:30 p.m. shows
Summer Reading Program
Launches at Kankakee Public Library with a party
11 a.m.-1 p.m., facepainting, music, crafts, activities, fun and registration
<strong>Sunday, June 3</strong>
Strawberry Jazz Festival
11 a.m.-4 p.m., Gov. Small Memorial Park, 801 S. 8<sup>th</sup> Ave., Kankakee
Art, food, entertainment, crafts
CommunityArtsCouncil.org.
<strong> </strong>
<strong>Wednesday, June 6</strong>
“Boss Baby”
Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.
10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters
<strong>Friday, June 8</strong>
Family Night Out
Perry Farm Park
6 p.m. Lots of family activities
A movie will be shown at dusk
$5 a carload
<strong>Wednesday, June 13</strong>
Daily Journal film series
“The Sandlot”
7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee
Daily Journal subscribers must pick up their tickets at The Daily Journal office downtown or at Northfield Square mall.
“Captain Underpants”
Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.
10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters
<strong>Saturday, June 16</strong>
Family Fishing Derby and Meadowfair
Willowhaven Nature Center
9-11 a.m. for fishing. Activities continue until 4 p.m.
Registration fee. Go to btpd.org
Movies at the Kankakee Railroad Depot
Dusk, free.
“Coco”
Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University
“We are Aliens”
6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first-serve
<strong>Wednesday, June 20</strong>
“Despicable Me 3”
Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.
10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters.
<strong>June 20-24</strong>
Wednesday through Sunday
Friendship Festival in Goselin Park in Bourbonnais
Highlights
Wednesday, opening ceremonies, 6 p.m.; Johnny Try Hard band, 6 p.m.; High Anxiety band, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Just Roll With It band, 6 p.m.; Acting Out Theater, 6:30 p.m.; Nick Lynch, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, firefighters’ fish fry, 11 a.m.-10 pm.; children’s parade, 6:30 p.m.; Credence Revived band, 6:30 p.m.; fireworks, 9 p.m.; Dorothy Robertson as Tina Turner, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, 5k run, 7:30 a.m.; fishing derby, 9 a.m.; car show, noon; Jesse White Tumblers, 7 p.m.; The Silhouettes, 6 p.m.; Idol winners, 8:45 p.m.; Anthem band, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, grand parade, 1 p.m.
Festival hotline is 1-815-933-4444
<strong>Wednesday, June 27</strong>
“The Emoji Movie”
Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.
10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters
<strong>June 26 and 27</strong>
Tuesday and Wednesday
Shrek Jr.
Performed at 7 p.m.
Fourth Floor, Kankakee Pulbic Library
These performances are by the students from the annual KVTA summer camp
KVTA.org
<strong> </strong>
<strong>June 29, 30 and July 1</strong>
Thee Olde Time Farm Show
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Perry Farm Park, Bradley
Gates open at 8 a.m. each day
Admission, $5 for adults, $3 for seniors 62 and over and children under 12 accompanied by an adult.
Highlights: Friday, parade of power at noon; Saturday, Weed wacker, truck and tractor pull at 9:30 a.m.; car show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; parade of power at noon; Sunday, garden tractor pull at 9:30 a.m., parade of power at noon.
<strong> </strong>
<strong>June 29-July 8</strong>
Kankakee River Fishing Derby
$20 a person or for a whole family. Sponsored by Northern Illinois Anglers Association. Register at most local bait shops or at kankakeefishingderby.org. Win by catching a tagged fish, catching the largest fish of a particular type or the biggest fish of a particular type on a particular day.
July
<strong>Wednesday, July 4</strong>
Symphony and fireworks
Gates open at 3 p.m. $20 a carload at Kankakee Community College. Food vendors. Youth symphony performs at 5 p.m. Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.
<strong>July 5-8</strong>
Thursday through Sunday
Country Theatre Workshop presents “Spreading It Around”
1280 East 770 N Road, Cissna Park
7:30 p.m. each day but Sunday, which is at 2 p.m.
Tickets at 1-815-457-2626
<strong>Friday, July 6</strong>
Movies in Legacy Park, Manteno
Dusk, approximately 7:30 p.m.
Lion King
<strong>Saturday, July 7</strong>
Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University
“Attack of the Space Pirates”
6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first-serve
<strong>Wednesday, July 11</strong>
“Lego Ninjago Movie”
Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.
10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters
<strong>Friday, July 13</strong>
Firefly Festival
Willowhaven Nature Center, 6-9 p.m.
Lightning bug hunt, crafts, hayride
$3 for kits and smore supplies
btpd.org
<strong>Saturday, July 14</strong>
Movies at the Kankakee Railroad Depot
Dusk, free.
“Jumanji”
Family Campout at Willowhaven
3 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Bring own tents and food, $25 per campsite
Includes nature hike and children’s programs
Btpd.org
<strong>Wednesday, July 18</strong>
“Ferdinand”
Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.
10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters.
<strong>Friday, July 20</strong>
Friday Night Lights
Family Friendly Football Festival
4-8 p.m., Brickstone Brewery, 572 Brewery La., Bourbonnais
$2 general admission. VIP experience for $50.
Kankakeecountychamber.com
<span style="text-decoration: underline;">This event is part of the annual Bears Summer Camp, but Bears camp days have not been announced yet. Watch The Daily Journal.</span>
<span style="text-decoration: underline;"> </span>
<strong>Saturday, July 21</strong>
Summer Celebration at Exploration Station
2-6 p.m. at Perry Farm and Museum Parking Lot
Dave Rudolph concert at 6:30 p.m.
Bounce houses, train rides, games, prizes, concessions
Btpd.org
Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University
“Attack of the Space Pirates”
6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first-serve
<strong>July 19-24</strong>
Wednesday through Monday
Iroquois County Fair
1390 E 2000 N Rd.,Watseka
Highlights include: Wednesday, queen show, 8 p.m.; Thursday, demolition derby, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, talent show, 6:30 p.m. and Nick Lynch band, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, food auction, 3 p.m. and Figure 8 demo derby, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Master Showman contest, 5 p.m. and truck and tractor pull, 6 p.m.; Monday, livestock sale, 1:30 p.m.
<strong> </strong>
<strong>Wednesday, July 25</strong>
“Paddington 2”
Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.
August
<strong>Wednesday, Aug. 1</strong>
Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.
10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters
Movie yet to be announced.
<strong>Aug. 1-5</strong>
Wednesday through Sunday
Kankakee County Fair
Highlights: Wednesday, half-price day, antique tractors, Xpogo stunt team at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Audio Express at 8 p.m.;
Thursday, School Bus Figure 8 at 7 p.m. Fuedin’ Hillbillies band at 8 p.m.;
Friday, Horse show, 5 p.m. Showman of Showmen, 7 p.m. Beater Bonanza, 7 p.m. and Epic band, 8 p.m.;
Saturday, Antique tractor pull, 11 a.m. Livestock auction 1 p.m. Rodeo, 7 p.m. Ethan Bell band, 8 p.m.
Sunday, truck and tractor pulls, noon. Ag Olympics, 2 p.m. Beater Bonanza, 7 p.m.
Kankakeefair.org
<strong>Aug. 2-5</strong>
Thursday through Sunday
Country Theatre Workshop presents Mary Poppins
1280 East 770 N Road, Cissna Park
7:30 p.m. all days but Sunday, which is 2 p.m.
Tickets at 1-815-457-2626
<strong>Friday, Aug. 3</strong>
Family Night Out at Diamond Point Park in Bourbonnais
6 p.m., free. Night of family activities
Bounce house, dizzy bat, bags and volleyball
btpd.org
Movies in Legacy Park, Manteno
Dusk, approximately 7:30 p.m.
Coco
<strong>Saturday, Aug. 4</strong>
Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University
“Eclipse: The Sun Revealed”
6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first-serve
<strong> </strong>
<strong>Wednesday, Aug. 8</strong>
Summer Movie Series, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee and Meadowview Theatre, 55 Meadowview Ctr.
10 a.m., $1 admission both theaters
Movie yet to be announced.
<strong>Aug. 8-12</strong>
Wednesday through Sunday
Gladiolus Festival
Details have not been announced yet, but traditionally: queen announcement Wednesday; kids parade Thursday; grand parade Friday; and Glad Fest Run Saturday.
Gladfest.com
<strong> </strong>
<strong>Tuesday, Aug. 14</strong>
Cruise Night in Momence, Cool Cars Under the Stars
5-8 p.m. on Washington Street
$100 cash prize each night and $250 grand finale prize. DJ, giveaways, people’s choice awards, goodie bags and restaurant specials.
Farmers Market in Manteno
Square on Second, 4-7 p.m.
<strong>Saturday, Aug. 18</strong>
Forest Preserve of Will County
Hummingbird Festival and Nature Celebration
Free, 1-5 p.m., Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township
ReconnectWithNature.org
Movies at the Kankakee Railroad Depot
Dusk, free.
“Black Panther”
Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University
“Eclipse: The Sun Revealed”
6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first -serve
<strong>Aug. 22-26</strong>
Wednesday through Sunday
Will County Fair
710 S. West St., Peotone
Details and schedule to be released July 1. For information, willcountyfair.org
September
Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University
“Secret of the Cardboard Rocket”
6 and 7:30 p.m. $3 first-come first-serve
<strong>Sept. 1, 2 and 3</strong>
98<sup>th</sup> annual Homecoming and Labor Day celebration in Herscher
Highlights. Carnival opens Saturday at noon. Sunday, 5:30 p.m., 36<sup>th</sup> annual running of the Herscher Hare and Tortoise race. Monday, Grand Parade, 10:30 a.m.