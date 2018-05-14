Death notices: May 14, 2018

<strong>• </strong><strong>DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Peggy McClain,</strong> 77, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (May 13, 2018) at Salem Village in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Michele "Miki" Cole</strong>, 59, of Las Vegas, Nev., were held May 5 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. She passed away March 29, 2018. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral services for <strong>Jessie Pittman</strong>, 92, of Bradley, were held May 10 at River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais Township, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating. She passed away May 5, 2018. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Riley Offerman, Nate Frantz, Pat and Michael Simmons, Caleb Benoit and Charlie Barclay.

Funeral services for <strong>Thomas Albert Prince</strong>, 74, of Bradley, were held May 8 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Leon Fritz officiated. He passed away May 3, 2018. Interment was in Blooms Grove Cemetery, Rockville Township. Pallbearers were Ryan, Nick and Jimmy LeBran, Austin Barber, John Prince, Michael Keigher and A.J. Flores. Honorary pallbearers were Jennifer Keigher, Megan LeBran, Shannon Prince and Maggie Barber.

Funeral services for <strong>James B. Vickery</strong>, 70, of St. Anne, were held May 4 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. Craig Forwalter officiating. He passed away April 30, 2018. Burial, with military rites, was in Oakwood Cemetery in Wichert. Pallbearers were John Raimondo, David Skelly, Chris Kidwell, Robin Passwater, Donnel Austin and Justin Wynne.

Funeral services for <strong>Marvin W. Young</strong>, 90, of Cissna Park were held May 12 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park, with the Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. He passed away May 7, 2018. Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Cissna Park. Pallbearers were Jeffrey and David Young, Jason and Neal Kuester, Brenden Noonan and Drew Levan. Honorary pallbearers were Travis Young and Wayne Lee Stafford.