Illinois conservation officer honored

Vadbunker honored again

For the fourth time in her 28 years as an Illinois Conservation Police Officer, Holly Vadbunker, of Kankakee, has been honored by the Department of Natural Resources “for outstanding efforts protecting the public.”

She was one of seven officers to receive the award of merit for 2017.Vadbunker was named Illinois CPO of the Year in 2006 and was District 2 Officer of the Year and finalist for the state honor in 2012 and 2015. The district includes eight counties in northeast Illinois.

Earlier this year, she was honored by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association for outstanding leadership and partnership in NIAA’s mission to restore the Kankakee River.

CPO Nicholas Reid, of Will County, was one of 15 officers to receive certificates of merit from the DNR.

CPO Marc Folden, of McLeansboro in southeastern Illinois and based in Hamilton County, was named CPO of the Year for 2017. Four other officers were finalists.Bike trails program

Mike and Carol Snyder will present a program on local and not-so-local bike trails at the Green Drinks Kankakee meting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Three Winds Eatery at 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee.

The Snyders will cover the usual information — location, length, terrain, etc., but also fun things to see along the way and even places to grab a bite to eat from their farm-to-table menu items.

Green Drinks Kankakee meets the third Tuesday of the month. Networking starts at 6 p.m., with the program following at 6:30 p.m.

The programs are free and open to the public.Sustainable books

Green Drinks’ Julie Larsen notes that Debbie Podwika started a sustainable books club on Tuesday, with a discussion of the New York Times Best Seller “Blue Mind: The Surprising Science That Shows How Being Near, In, On or Under Water Can Make You Happier, Healthier, More Connected, And Better At What You Do,” by Dr. Wallace J. Nichols.

For more information, contact Podwika at at greenbkclub@gmail.com.1800s re-enactment

The Durham-Perry Farmstead Open House, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Perry Farm will include re-enactors portraying life in the 1800s, including a Potawatomi Indian and farmer Thomas Durham. The free event also will include live music and games.

May is Durham-Perry Farmstead History Month. The Exploration Station will feature interactive re-enactment activities with general admission all month.Kankakee Sands celebration

Saturday, May 12, is set to be a Celebration of Kankakee Sands. The day starts at the Kankakee Sands Office, 3294 N. U.S. 41. Bring a lunch and plan to stay for the day. The family-friendly day will include:

Birding Walk 8-10 a.m.;

Friends of the Sands Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m.-noon;

Volunteer Workday to plant milkweeds along a new Milkweed Trail at Kankakee Sands 9 a.m.-noon;

Guided Hike on the Prairie at 1 p.m.;

Bison Interpretation all day long.Bird flea market

The Tri-K Pigeon and Bantum Club will hold a bird and animal fair and flea market from 5 a.m. until noon Sunday at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, south of Kankakee on U.S. Routes 45-52. For more information, call Brian Malone at 815-697-2980.

Other bird and flea markets will be held.