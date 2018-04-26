Vadbunker honored by DNR again

For the fourth time in her 28 years as an Illinois Conservation Police Officer, Holly Vadbunker, of Kankakee, has been honored by the Department of Natural Resources "for outstanding efforts protecting the public."

Vadbunker was named Illinois CPO of the Year in 2006 and she was District 2 officer of the year and finalist for the state honor in 2012 and 2015. The district includes eight counties in northeast Illinois. She was also one of seven officers to receive the award of merit for 2017.

CPO Nicholas Reid of Will County was one of 15 officers to receive certificates of merit.

<strong>CPO of the Year</strong>

CPO Marc Folden, of McLeansboro in southeastern Illinois and based in Hamilton County, was named CPO of the Year for 2017. Four other officers were finalists.

A 15-year officer, Folden "is well known among our officers and our law enforcement colleagues from other agencies for his exceptional work ethic, and his rapport with the public,” said Conservation Police Chief Rafael Gutierrez. “He and all of our officers are committed to ensuring public safety in our parks and on our waterways, enforcing wildlife and fish laws and regulations, enforcing traffic, drug and environmental laws, and often being the first responders for disaster relief and rescue efforts throughout the state.”

During 2017, Folden wrote nearly 300 citations and warnings for offenses involving boating, fish and game violations, park infractions, and driving vehicles or operating watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He also volunteers as a firearms instructor, an instructor in the use of NARCAN, a nasal spray that counteracts the life-threatening effects of opioid overdose, and field training officer.