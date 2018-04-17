ABC fetes departing 'Scandal'

ABC’s Shondaverse will shrink before it disappears. <strong>”Scandal”</strong> (9 p.m., TV-14) wraps up its seventh and last season with an episode written by creator Shonda Rhimes. Coverage of all things “Scandal” begins on ABC with “Good Morning America” and concludes with Rhimes joining the entire cast on the couch of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Similar to the long-running “House of Cards” on Netflix, this Washington-based series fed on a steady diet of blackmail, murder, abortion and assassination. As soap operas, these shows presented the over-the-top as completely normal. The question remains: Did these series feed on a prevailing cynicism about government? Or help foster it?

ABC’s farewell deal for “Scandal” also is part of a long goodbye to its creator. Last year, Rhimes signed a major deal with Netflix, which will stream her next series. Old episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” already can be found on Netflix.

— Speaking of streaming, folks who missed <strong>”The Alienist”</strong> on TNT can catch it on Netflix beginning today.

In my original review, I observed, “There’s a fine line between adhering to period-sounding dialogue and sounding rather stilted. ‘The Alienist’ walks the wrong side of that line.”

— <strong>”Jay Leno’s Garage”</strong> (9 p.m., CNBC, TV-PG) enters its fourth season with a visit from Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx (“Ray”), who shows off some of his “Baby Driver” moves. Movie buffs Leno and Foxx also will reprise a chase scene from “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

Later, Leno visits the Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in “Bullitt,” and singer/songwriter James Taylor is reacquainted with a car featured in the road movie “Two-Lane Blacktop,” released in 1971. “Blacktop” remains Taylor’s only dramatic role in a film. He appeared in the 2009 Judd Apatow movie “Funny People” as himself.

During the course of the season, Leno will oversee car-related cameos with Billy Crystal, Terry Crews, Tyler Perry, Mitt Romney, Trevor Noah, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Martha Reeves, Guy Fieri, Chris Hardwick and others.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Bank robbers go wild on “Gotham” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— How the cookie crumbles on “Grey’s Anatomy” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-14).

— Overfishing patterns concern Ben on “Siren” (8 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).

— Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton co-host “Showtime at the Apollo” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— A select few take the captain’s test on “Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— Hondo has daddy issues on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— A fire spreads at a cartel’s headquarters on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Paper Boi’s attitude changes on “Atlanta” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

A local beauty (Julie Christie) draws the romantic attention of a farmer (Alan Bates) and an aristocrat (Peter Finch) in the 1967 adaptation of Thomas Hardy’s novel “Far From the Madding Crowd” (9:15 p.m., TCM). Director John Schlesinger previously worked with Christie in “Billy Liar” and “Darling.”

SERIES NOTES

Penny’s eureka moment on “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Glenn and his wife hold a gender-reveal party on “Superstore” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... All that heaven allows on “Supernatural” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Time for a tutor on “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A student snitches on “A.P. Bio” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A word from our sponsor on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Snappy dialogue on “Will & Grace” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... A mobbed-up venture on “Arrow” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... An artful dodge on “Life in Pieces” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Gayle storms in on “Champions” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

