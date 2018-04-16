'Designated Survivor': A president under siege

The leak of illegal tapes, mysterious computer hackers and questions about the president’s fitness for office provide the backdrop of tonight’s <strong>”Designated Survivor”</strong> (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

President Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) might not be Jack Bauer, but he certainly is made of hardy stuff. As the show’s title implies, he’s a former low-ranking Cabinet member who became president when the president, vice president, most of Congress and the Cabinet were blown up during the State of the Union speech. More recently, he’s suffered the loss of his wife (Natascha McElhone) in a car accident.

It’s been a bad year for TV wives, what with this and “Kevin Can Wait.” But I digress. After all Kirkman’s been through, can you blame the guy — even as the president — for seeing a therapist?

Apparently, yes. Washington, D.C., and the press go into a tizzy after tapes of his therapist’s musings are hacked and leaked, creating the impression Kirkman might be unstable. This leads the vice president (Aunjanue Ellis) to assemble the Cabinet and hint at invoking the 25th Amendment, which would remove Kirkman from office. But first, she gives him the opportunity to prove his fitness before the Cabinet, advised by legal hot shot Ethan West (Michael J. Fox).

Given our current political tumult, some TV viewers long for the days of “The West Wing,” a time when television, at least, provided a leader one could look up to and not schemers and over-the-top situations straight out of “Scandal.”

In many ways, “Designated Survivor” strives to be that show. Despite many headwinds, Kirkman remains the grown-up in the room, behaving with a kind of rectitude that seems admirable and slightly unreal. “Designated Survivor” reminds me of “The West Wing” but mostly in how it’s filled with unnatural dialogue and platitude-spouting characters.

Similar to “The West Wing” (streaming to your heart’s content on Netflix), “Designated Survivor” is a tad dated. It also is filled with familiar faces. In addition to Fox, there’s Kal Penn (“House”), Timothy Busfield (“thirtysomething”), Breckin Meyer (“Franklin & Bash”) and Maggie Q (“Nikita”). Kim Raver also appears as a fetching scientist on her way to becoming the president’s very special friend, not unlike Audrey Raines (Raver) on “24.”

• Hulu streams the season finale of the drama <strong>”The Looming Tower.”</strong>

• The <strong>”POV”</strong> documentary <strong>”Bill Nye: Science Guy”</strong> (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) chronicles Nye’s advocacy for the importance of scientific thinking in the face of rising denial of vaccines, evolution and climate change.

• Philip (Matthew Rhys) comes clean with Henry on <strong>”The Americans”</strong> (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA). Fans of Rhys can catch him in a very different mode (and mood) on <strong>“The Wine Show”</strong> (9 p.m., Ovation), a 13-episode adventure to the world’s great vineyards.

• A bouncer (Patrick Swayze) with a degree in philosophy tames a Missouri honky-tonk in the 1989 actioner <strong>“Road House”</strong> (9:29 p.m., Starz Encore).