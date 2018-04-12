Absolute cleans up, repairs after fire, flood and mold

Everyone has a certain emotional and physical attachment to their home.

And when something goes wrong at home, the basic impulse is to get everything back to normal, as much as possible and as fast as possible.

That’s the job of Absolute Restoration & Rebuild, located at 295 Stebbings Court, off North Street in Bradley. Absolute, owned by Brian Schubert and Chris Beard, has been in business for three years. Both men brought backgrounds in construction to their new business.

That allows them to offer more service than other “restoration” businesses. There are firms that work to dry out moisture, clear away mold and eliminate the smoke smell from a fire, like Absolute does. But the Absolute advantage is that after the problem is solved, the construction background of Absolute allows the firm to also replace and rebuild what needs to be replaced.

It always seems, Schubert says, that a lot of bad things happen at night and over the holidays. If a pipe is going to burst, it seems to happen while you are on vacation. Power failures tend to happen on a vacation, too, he says. Homeowners may panic and scramble, but their firm can help.

Do business with them, Schubert says, because they are locally owned. They are also on/call 24/7 with a great list of referrals.

“We will do the job and do it right,” Schubert says.

Absolute is certified by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification.

Because of the time of year and the record floods and high water of this spring, repairs after flooding have been particularly big, Schubert says. That can mean removal of soaked and ruined carpeting, cutting out drywall and cleaning out mold. Dehumidifiers are deployed that can remove 15 gallons of water a day, Three or four may be deployed. Air movers help dry out a home, in the same way a windy day does.

If something does happen, it is best to call for help sooner rather than later. There was a case where as broken pipe in a crawl space was not recognized until it had leaked for a while. Often a plumber will advise a homeowner to call a mitigation firm like Absolute.

Mold, too, is an increasing problem. Many home inspections will turn up mold that has to be removed. In order for mold to grow, it needs both food and water. The water must be dried out and the compromised “food” must be removed.

When dealing with mold, workers need both a respirator and a protective suit that covers the skin.

In dealing with smoke damage, Absolute has a fog system that neutralizes the smoke smell.

Pricing for services, Schubert explains, is done through a software system, the same software that insurance adjusters use. Absolute has a staff of four, along with others who can be called in as needed.

Their biggest job to date came at the Kmart Distribution Center, when a forklift accidentally ruptured a high pressure sprinkler, resulting in a quick flood.