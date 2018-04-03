All you need to know to make your own wool dryer balls

Whenever I write about the benefits of using wool dryer balls in place of laundry softeners, I get a few responses gently raking me over the coals for suggesting we should spend money for commercially manufactured wool dryer balls when it’s so easy to make them ourselves.

Yes, I could do that, and so could you. But unless you have a super cheap source of 100 percent wool yarn, it’s going to cost more to make them than to buy them, which would be counterproductive.

Wool dryer balls must be made from 100 percent wool that has not been treated with chemicals to make it “superwash” or “machine washable.” Natural wool yarn will allow the dryer balls to become “felted.” Otherwise, they would just unwind and fall apart in the dryer.

Felting is a process by which the tiny wool fibers are allowed to rub against one another vigorously so they become a hopelessly entangled type of stable “fabric.”

Construcing one wool dryer ball requires one skein of 100 percent wool yarn because, to be effective, each dryer ball needs to be very tightly wound and weighty. It needs enough heft to bounce around in the dryer as it fluffs and separates the folds of the wet laundry. One skein per dryer ball is the absolute minimum.

What’s more, you need a set of six dryer balls to be effective in softening a dryer load of laundry. At anywhere from $7 to $15 per skein for wool yarn that can be felted, that pushes the cost for materials alone to $42 to $90 for one set. That doesn’t make sense to me when an excellent set of solid 100 percent pure wool dryer balls costs less than $20!

All that is to say I never had found the idea of making my own dryer balls from 100 percent wool yarn to be a reasonable activity given the aforementioned reasons until just recently, when I watched an online video called “The Man Who Knits.” He doesn’t get his wool yarn from his local yarn shop; he recycles wool sweaters from thrift shops.

By unraveling a quality wool garment, he ends up with enough beautiful yarn to knit new garments. And what a craftsman he is. As a knitter myself, I stand in awe of his work. But I digress.

Typically, a man’s sweater requires six to eight skeins of yarn. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Bingo! Wool dryer balls, right? All right there in one sweater.

Now, one must follow specific steps for do-it-yourself dryer balls. They must be wrapped very tightly. And they must go through a specific process that forces them to become properly felted and ready to go to work in the clothes dryer. You can follow the directions clearly described on the DIY Natural website (diynatural.com/how-to-make-wool-dryer-balls), which also include a photo tutorial.

<ul><li>Should you find success with making your own dryer balls from recycled 100 percent untreated wool yarn, you might want to make two sets — one light-colored, the other black or dark-colored, in order to head off that problem of transferring white lint to your dark clothes and vice versa!</li><li>You quite easily can test yarn to see whether it will felt by cutting two small lengths and then rubbing them together vigorously between your hands for a few minutes. Look closely to see if they are becoming connected as the tiny fibers become hopelessly intertwined; if not, you can assume the yarn is either not 100 percent wool or other suitable natural fiber or has been chemically treated.</li></ul>