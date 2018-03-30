Kankakee County Sheriff q and a

The Kankakee County Sheriff's Department has 43 deputies, 130 employees in corrections and a support staff of 25.

The overall budget is $12.6 million. The Sheriff's Department is, thus, critical to the overall success of Kankakee County.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey answered questions from Phil Angelo for Think. Both are edited for length and continuity.

<strong>What drove you to take up a career in law enforcement?</strong>

I liked the idea of being around people. I was also the type of kid who didn't get into any trouble. I started off in Probation, where the idea was to keep people out of jail. Sometimes that worked. Sometimes that didn't.

<strong>Kankakee County has struggled with its budget in recent years. Do you have enough resources to do the job? If you had more resources where would they be deployed?</strong>