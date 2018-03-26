Zach Braff and Jenna Fischer return in new sitcoms

New sitcoms feature familiar fan favorites

Several familiar faces arrive in new series. Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) stars in the title role of <strong>”Alex, Inc.”</strong> (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). A storyteller for an NPR-ish radio network, Alex grows tired of corporate restrictions and decides to strike out on his own and launch his own podcasting company. “Alex, Inc.” is based on Alex Blumberg’s podcast “StartUp.”

Alex’s brash decision comes as a surprise to his devoted, beautiful and uncomplaining wife, Rooni (Tiya Sircar, “Master of None”), who makes nary a quibble about paying the bills for their home and three children.

This being a sitcom, Alex acquires a goofy sidekick in his “business-minded” cousin, Eddie (Michael Imperioli, “The Sopranos”).

The mechanics of startups and the monetization of podcasts don’t factor much into the story. Most of “Alex, Inc.” consists of Braff acting nervous and second-guessing himself in a way that asks the audience to buy into the charms of his boyish behavior.

• Based on a Danish sitcom and executive-produced by Ellen DeGeneres, <strong>”Splitting Up Together”</strong> (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) repeats the pilot that aired last night.

Best known and beloved as Pam from “The Office,” Jenna Fischer stars as Lena, the estranged wife of Martin (Oliver Hudson, “Nashville”). The series begins with the couple’s decision to divorce.

The pilot simply does too good a job of depicting Lena as a nag and Martin as a narcissist.

The responsibility of three children might have stolen the magic from their marriage, but the realities of the real estate market dictate that neither of them leaves the compound. Lena and Martin decide that one will parent for a week while the other gets the time off to live a single life in the garage.

Needless to say, this makes for more awkward moments and painful parenting scenes than belly laughs.

Can this marriage be saved? Proximity and the realities of romantic comedy dictate that it will. But how and why that tension can be maintained over more than a handful of episodes remains the tough part.

• <strong>”Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute to a Superstar”</strong> (9 p.m., NBC) celebrates the composer’s 70th birthday and promotes the live performance of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” airing on NBC on Easter Sunday.